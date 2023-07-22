T1 vs. BRION League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Week 7 of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage will feature T1 vs. BRION. The former is currently sitting in fifth place, while the latter is in 10th. Currently, only two spots remain for the Playoffs Stage. T1 has a good chance of qualifying, despite their recent underwhelming performances. It's worth noting their losses are mostly the result of their greatest player ever, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, being unavailable currently.

Meanwhile, BRION must win all their remaining games to stand a chance qualify for the Playoffs. Ahead of this matchup in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split, let's delve into both teams' statistics and recent head-to-head results.

Preview of T1 vs. BRION at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Week 7 fixtures in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split (Image via LoL Esports)

Prediction

Having won only one out of their last five matches, T1 is currently in quite a predicament. Faker being replaced by Yoon "Poby" Seong-won, the Korean powerhouse, has not yielded desired results after several lackluster performancess. Similarly, their jungler Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon has been largely ineffective on multiple occasions.

In their previous match against Hanwha Life Esports in the LoL LCK 2023 Summer, their duo in the top and bottom positions demonstrated exceptional gameplay and consistently maintained a gold advantage. Unfortunately, their success faded in the mid-to-late game due to inadequate coordination and strategic adaptations.

Every time in this competition, BRION almost beat their opponents, but they couldn't quite pull it off. Despite their top-jungle duo putting in a fantastic effort and yielding the early game advantage, this squad wasn't able to finish their games.

The same happened in their last series against Dplus KIA. Although this team won the first game, in the next two, they faltered and were completely outclassed.

T1 is currently in a tough spot without Faker. As for BRION, they are playing well, but it's never enough for them to actually win games. Hence, it'd be interesting to watch these two sides clash. Considering individual capabilities, however, T1 should be able to prevail at the end with a 2-1 scoreline.

Will Faker play against BRION?

Faker started playing League of Legends' ranked and Arena modes. (Image via OP.GG)

Fans were optimistic that Faker's absence would be short-lived, with initial predictions suggesting a two-week recovery period. Anticipation for his return grew as speculation mounted indicating that he would make his comeback in T1's showdown against Hanwha Life Esports.

However, the team's head coach, Im "Tom" Jae-hyeon, unveiled the truth that Faker's treatment was still ongoing. This left the team to assess his ability to join the match roster. He asserted:

“Although his condition is significant, our priority is to have him ready for the Playoffs.”

Hence, Faker's absence for the rest of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Group Stage seems probable. On a brighter note, he is playing solo queue and League of Legends: Arena via his second account. Therefore, there's a chance that he might come back before the Playoffs Stage as well.

Head-to-head

T1 and BRION played against each other 25 times. The former came out on top in 20 of those games, while the latter only managed to grab five wins.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous match 0-2 against Hanwha Life Esports in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Alternatively, BRION were defeated 1-2 by Dplus KIA on the same stage.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Poby

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

BRION

Top: Morgan

Jungle: UmTi

Mid: Karis

Bottom: Hena

Support: Effort

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split T1 vs. BRION Group Stage matchup will air live on June 22 at 11 pm PT/June 23 at 11:30 am IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

