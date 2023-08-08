T1 vs. Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Elimination awaits as T1 prepares to battle Dplus KIA in the highly anticipated League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs showdown. The stakes couldn't be higher, with only one team advancing to challenge the victor of KT Rolster or Gen.G Esports. This fixture marks a bittersweet season for both teams, filled with numerous fluctuations.

Let's delve into some of their recent results and statistics ahead of the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs matchup.

T1 vs. Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Preview

LCK Summer 2023 Playoff matchups (Image via LoL Esports)

Prediction

After failing to win multiple tournaments, including two LCK seasons, two Mid-Season Invitationals, and even the League of Legends World Championship, T1 is eager to finally secure a win. However, if they are unable to claim a significant trophy this year, the lineup may undergo changes after being together for three years.

Lee Sang-hyeok, also known as "Faker," was plagued with a hand injury during the LCK 2023 Summer Season, causing the team to underperform. Additionally, the team faced setbacks due to the departure of their head coach. These obstacles led to a disappointing season, resulting in a fifth-place finish during the Regular Season.

T1, after Faker's return, has finally shown improvement in its team fights, macro adjustments, and various other areas. This has led to a somewhat decent outlook for them. It will be intriguing to see if they can reclaim their past success and give Dplus KIA a run for their money.

Dplus KIA's season can be described as bittersweet. While they've grabbed some significant wins, they've often looked underwhelming.

However, any series can be turned around by some of the former League of Legends World Champions on the team, including ShowMaker, Canyon, and Deft.

The anticipated outcome of the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs clash between T1 and Dplus KIA remains shrouded in secrecy. Nevertheless, considering T1's recent struggle, Dplus KIA is predicted to clinch the victory with a dominant 3-1 series score.

Head-to-head

T1 has faced the recent iteration of Dplus KIA a total of four times. The former managed to grab three victories, while the latter only came out on top once.

Previous results

T1 defeated Liiv SANDBOX Gaming 2-1 in their previous match in the LCK 2023 Summer Group Stage.

On the other hand, Dplus KIA lost 0-2 against Hanwha Life Esports in the same stage.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

Dplus KIA

Top: Canna

Jungle: Canyon

Mid: ShowMaker

Bottom: Deft

Support: Kellin

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup of T1 vs. Dplus KIA will be broadcast live on August 9 at 1 am PT/1:30 pm IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

