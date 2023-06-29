T1 vs. Dplus KIA League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split is already in its Week 4 Group Stage, and fans will soon get to witness the mighty clash of T1 vs. Dplus KIA. The former is sitting in third place, whereas the latter is right behind them in 4th. Importantly, only the top six teams will proceed to the Playoffs, so the stakes are high.

The winner of this event will directly qualify for the Swiss Stage at the LoL World Championship in 2023. The previous two LCK event winners, Gen.G, look untouchable currently and have obliterated every other Korean team in this tournament. The same goes for KT Rolster, as they also seem to be in excellent form at the moment, despite losing one game against Gen.G.

As for the T1 vs. Dplus KIA matchup, it holds a significant amount of importance. But who is more likely to win this game?

Preview of T1 vs. Dplus KIA at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

What are matches are you looking forward to tuning into this week? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 4 schedule and must-watch matches are here!What are matches are you looking forward to tuning into this week? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 4 schedule and must-watch matches are here!💬 What are matches are you looking forward to tuning into this week? https://t.co/XS1fDtB3w3

Despite being one of the best teams in the world, T1 is currently in a tricky position. The members on their current roster have been playing together since April 2022. They've won only one LCK trophy. On top of that, they finished in second place at two LCK events, two Mid-Season Invitationals in 2022 and 2023, and the 2022 World Championship.

As much as fans love to see this roster play together, they might see some changes to their lineup if they fail to win the LCK or potentially the next Worlds.

They saw a shaky start to this split and lost to Gen.G and KT Rolster. Although they managed to win four games, their performances in this event have not been their greatest performances. Going against Dplus, T1 should still have the upper hand.

The GOAT Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok and ADC Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong, both members of that team, have shone impeccably at this event. It'll be interesting to see if T1 can regain their form and go back to their winning ways in a strong manner.

Dplus KIA saw an underwhelming start to the LCK, winning four games and losing three. One of them was against the underdogs, BRION. However, DK's superstar ADC, Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, couldn't participate in that match due to illness.

The additions of this pro and top laner Kim "Canna" Chang-dong were pretty hyped since most regarded DK as a top contender in the LCK. However, this team couldn't find their footing in the previous LCK, and now they are experiencing another quavery split.

On a brighter note, they showed great resilience against Hanwha Life Esports in the previous match and beat them 2-0. In that game, Heo "ShowMaker" Su displayed a spectacular performance with his Tristana pick.

In terms of the T1 vs. Dplus KIA prediction, the former ought to be able to prevail after a fierce struggle. The score is expected to be 2-1.

Head-to-head: T1 vs. Dplus KIA

T1 vs. Dplus KIA is a common matchup in the LCK, and the former has won ten games while the latter has been the victor nine times.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous match 0-2 against KT Rolster.

Alternatively, Dplus KIA won their clash against Hanwha Life Esports 2-0.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

Dplus KIA

Top: Canna

Jungle: Canyon

Mid: ShowMaker

Bottom: Deft

Support: Kellin

Livestream details

The T1 vs. Dplus KIA matchup in the LCK 2023 Summer Split will be broadcast live on June 30, 2023, at 3:30 am PT/4 pm IST on the LCK's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

