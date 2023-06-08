T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split's Group Stage will feature T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports. Faker and Co. are looking forward to their first game in this tournament, while the latter aims to bounce back from the previous loss. Although this is a Group Stage match, its stakes are pretty high, as these squads' end goal is to win LCK 2023's Summer Split and qualify for the World Championship in 2023.

LCK @LCK

Check the schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 LCK Summer Split here!



Which matchup are you looking forward to watching in Week 1? The #LCK is ready to heat up summer starting tomorrow!Check the schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 LCK Summer Split here!Which matchup are you looking forward to watching in Week 1? The #LCK is ready to heat up summer starting tomorrow!Check the schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 LCK Summer Split here! 🔥💬 Which matchup are you looking forward to watching in Week 1? https://t.co/XeiyqaRlHP

Before the T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports game, let's dive into some statistics and other relevant details. This article will also try to predict which team will come out on top.

Preview of T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

This T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup is highly anticipated due to the history between the involved players. Before joining HLE, their top-laner, Kingen, and mid-laner, Zeka, were in DRX. These gamers defeated T1's current lineup at the 2022 Worlds.

LCK @LCK Listen in: ZEKA calls and hits his Event Horizon as HLE close out game 1! #LCK Listen in: ZEKA calls and hits his Event Horizon as HLE close out game 1! #LCK https://t.co/8xhxJ4vvtf

Hence, this is somewhat of a grudge match for T1 players. Although this squad is possibly one of the top three strongest teams on Earth. However, they haven't won a competition for quite some time. They played in four of the five major LoL tournament finals and failed to best their opponents once.

Since 2020, their roster has remained the same, which has strengthened their relationship and chemistry. However, the upcoming game will be the final test for this roster, as only League of Legends' LCK Summer Split and Worlds will follow it.

Therefore, the stakes are high, and T1 is hungrier than ever to finally get a taste of victory after numerous second-place finishes.

Alternatively, Hanwha Life Esports lost the opening game in the Summer Split against KT Rolster. Their laning phase and objective controls were quite underwhelming in that game.

The star-studded came fourth at LoL's LCK Spring 2023, despite exhibiting a lackluster performance throughout this season. This was mainly because their individual performances were astronomical, and their members can change the tide of a game.

It'd be interesting to see if HLE's members are going to be on the same page going into the next match; T1 seems to have good teamwork going for them most of the time. Although this upcoming matchup should be neck-to-neck, the latter is expected to win 2-0.

Head-to-head: T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports

T1 and Hanwha Life Esports faced each other 17 times. The former prevailed in thirteen of them, while HLE came out on top four times.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous match 1-3 against China's Bilibili Gaming at the MSI 2023 Lower Bracket Final.

Alternatively, Hanwha Life Esports were defeated by KT Rolster at the LCK 2023 Summer Split. The score was 1-2.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

Top - Kingen

Jungle - Clid

Mid - Zeka

Bot - Viper

Support - Life

Livestream details

The KT Rolster vs. Hanwha Life Esports matchup will air on June 9, 2023, at 3:30 am PT/4 pm IST on the LCK's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

Poll : Can T1 win their first LCK Summer match against Hanwha life Esports Yes! Nope 0 votes