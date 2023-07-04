T1 vs. DRX League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

T1's final opponent is DRX in the first Round Robin of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage. They are currently sitting in 3rd place on the table, while DRX is in 9th. The anticipation is high, as only the top six teams will proceed to the Playoffs. Furthermore, the winner of the tournament will directly qualify for the 2023 World Championship's Swiss Stage.

Although this is the same matchup as last year's World Championship final, the scenarios are completely different. Firstly, T1 is not in their best form and is struggling to win against underdogs as well. Meanwhile, DRX is now a completely different team, as only their support player, BeryL, remains on the team.

This article will look into the T1 vs. DRX matchup in greater detail and learn more about their most recent head-to-head statistics and outcomes.

Preview of T1 vs. DRX at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

T1 is having a bitter-sweet League of Legends LCK split. Although they only lost to the top two teams in South Korea, Gen.G Esports and KT Rolster, they are still presenting underwhelming performances against lower opponents.

Last week, they faced Nongshim RedForce and lost the first game. Despite winning the next two games and winning the overall series, the overall team performance lacked synergy and focus. The neutral objective controls were disappointing, as were the mid-jungle laning phases.

The only positive point was T1's top laner, Choi "Zeus" Woo-je. He was destructive during the last two games with his Gnar pick. He carried both games and won the sole MVP award. Furthermore, the botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria had some decisive moments too.

It's important to point out that the legendary midlaner of League of Legends, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, is currently suffering from a right-arm injury. After the game against Nongshim, he discussed in a press conference that he's experiencing some arm pain that is preventing him from playing properly. He asserted:

"Since the match against OK Savings Bank Brion, my performance has been subpar due to my arm's poor condition. It had a significant impact."

However, it's still unknown what the exact cause of the pain is or when he'll recover from it. As for the match against DRX, Zeus stated on stage that he believes the match will be difficult, but that they will perform better than in the previous match.

DRX, on the other hand, is having a disappointing back-to-back season; so far on this split, they have lost six games and only won two. Although they replaced their ADC, Seo "deokdam" Dae-gil, with Park "Padeck" Seok-hyeon, at the start of the season, the story is still the same.

On a positive note, they won two out of the last three games, so they might be able to put up a strong contest against T1 in the League of Legends LCK Summer Split. However, their botlane duo needs to step up massively and implement the macro plays in a positive way to have a chance against the Telecom giants.

T1 should be able to defeat DRX in a straightforward 2-0 fashion.

Head-to-head

T1 vs. DRX is a pretty common match in recent League of Legends history. The former won 14 times, while the latter came out on top only 3 times.

Previous results

T1 won their previous matchup 2-1 against Nongshim RedForce in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split.

Alternatively, DRX lost their series against BRION 1-2.

LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Faker

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

DRX

Top - Rascal

Jungle - Juhan

Mid - Fate

Bottom - Padeck

Support - BeryL

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split match between T1 and DRX will occur at 3:30 am PT/4 pm IST on July 5, 2023. You can tune in to LCK's official streams on YouTube and Twitch to watch the game live.

