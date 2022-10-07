T1 vs EDG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The fifth match on the first day of the Group Stages at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to be between LCK juggernauts T1 and Worlds 2021 champions EDG (Edward Gaming). This is a highly anticipated clash as it involves two of the best teams in the world.

The match will be vital since Group A is one of the more competitive groups in the tournament. Therefore, getting an early win will help boost a team's confidence and possibly reduce the pressure they face in future matches.

It is important to remember that teams will get only two chances against each other to grab wins. Therefore, getting an early headstart will always be beneficial.

Preview of T1 vs EDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022

Predictions

T1 had a very interesting 2022 season at the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK). During the spring season, T1 was unmatched and at the top of their game. Back then, the team won the LCK undefeated and created a record that even the legendary roster of this same organization was unable to accomplish in 2015.

This is a commendable feat and probably one that no other team will surpass in the near future. However, the meta changed drastically after the 2022 LCK Spring Split. In MSI, T1 suffered its first loss for the season. Unfortunately, that loss sort of made the team become a second-fiddle roster.

The Summer 2022 meta did not suit T1, and the team lost to Gen.G despite reaching the finals of the LCK. T1 also misread the teams on some occasions.

T1 has a habit of refusing to pick the champions that are popular in the meta and opting for comfort picks instead. However, this often does not work out in their favor.

On the other hand, EDG had a pretty average season considering the standards that they set back in 2021. The Spring Split did not go that well for EDG, which is something that usually happens to winners of the League of Legends World Championships.

The Summer Split, however, ended up being quite good, and EDG started to showcase the masterful playmaking that helped them win Worlds 2021. Unfortunately, once the playoffs began, EDG failed to capitalize on their success and lost to the top teams in the LPL. In the end, the team was able to qualify for the World Championships as the third seed from China.

In terms of predictions, this is a tough one as Worlds is a very different environment from the normal season. Since the meta is more topside focused, T1 should be able to grab the win, as Zeus is probably a more effective carry player than Flandre.

Head-to-head

T1 and EDG have met each other a total of four times in previous professional League of Legends tournaments. The former has three victories, while the latter has a single win.

Previous results

Previously, T1 faced Gen.G in the finals of League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split and lost that game 3-0.

EDG, on the other hand, faced RNG in the gauntlet round of the LPL 2022 Summer Split and won the match 3-2.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 rosters

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

EDG

Flandre

Jiejie

Scout

Viper

Meiko

Livestream details

EDG vs T1 will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 7, 2022 at 8:00 pm CDT.

