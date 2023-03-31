T1 vs Gen.G League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The upper bracket encounter for a ticket to the finals at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split is set to feature T1 and Gen.G. This game will be hyped beyond imagination as both sides are two of the best in the league. In fact, one of the key facets that make this clash so interesting is how different these two teams are in their approach. On one side, there is T1 who loves being aggressive in the early game, while Gen. G, on the other, prefers a systematic and methodical approach.

Upper Bracket: April 1 (Sat) 3PM, T1 vs GEN

Lower Bracket: April 2 (Sun) 3PM, KT vs HLE



Regardless, the stakes are way too high as the winner will also qualify for MSI 2023 as the second seed from South Korea.

Preview of T1 vs Gen.G at League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split playoffs

Predictions

T1 has been solid so far in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split. The side has managed to crush all of its competition and ended the regular season with a score of 17 wins and just a single loss.

A key facet that makes T1 so frightening is its versatility in drafts and champion picks. The weakest player in T1 is probably Gumayusi on account of his small champion pool, but even then, he counts as one of the best ADC players in the world.

Obviously, Keria is widely regarded as the best player in the world and has the ability to play almost any champion in the support role. Lastly, Zeus, Oner, and Faker are always performing at the top of their game which makes it almost impossible for the opposing team to find an opening.

Gen.G, on the other hand, has been a very systematic outfit that finds success through discipline. This team will never make unnecessary moves and proceed with a plan only if there's a 100% chance of success.

Apart from that, the players in Gen.G are extremely skilled and adept at executing this style of play. Unfortunately, this slow tactic presents a disadvantage, because if the enemy team is proactive, then Gen.G fails to execute its plans, which leads to a swift collapse.

Hence, in terms of predictions, T1 should grab a 3-1 victory against Gen.G in this upper-bracket clash.

Head-to-head

T1 and Gen.G have faced each other a total of 30 times in the past, with the former grabbing 22 victories while the latter sits at 8.

Previous results

T1 previously faced KT Rolster at the League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring Split and grabbed a hard-fought victory. Gen. G, on the other hand, faced HLE and clinched an easy victory.

LCK 2023 rosters

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

Gen.G

Doran

Peanut

Chovy

Peyz

Delight

Livestream details

T1 vs. Gen.G will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK on April 1, 2023, at 11:30 am IST.

