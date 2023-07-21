T1 vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

T1 and Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) will take center stage in the seventh week of the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage. With the Group Stage reaching its final stretch, every match carries significant weight. However, T1 find themselves in a challenging position as the availability of their mid-laner, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, remains uncertain.

Before we dive into the livestream details of the showdown between T1 and Hanwha Life Esports in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer, let's take a look at the teams' recent performances.

Preview of T1 vs. Hanwha Life Esports at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Bae "Bengi" Seong-woong, T1's head coach, recently decided to exit the team, further compounding their already underwhelming chemistry and gameplay. Additionally, Faker, their midlaner, has been absent for the past couple of weeks due to an arm injury.

T1 have been using their academy player, Yoon "Poby" Seong-won, as a replacement. However, he has been underperforming so far. In their last matchup against Dplus KIA, his single error ended up being the decisive factor in the 0-2 series defeat.

Meanwhile, HLE have been showcasing their expertise in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split. With a record of 8-5, the star-studded team is capable of altering the outcome of matches with its members' remarkable talent and potential.

However, HLE's main jungler, Kim "Clid" Tae-min, is in the midst of controversy at the moment. Jo "Grizzly" Seung-hoon has subsequently replaced him as their main jungler, and he's playing well so far. He got two MVP awards in their last match against Liiv SANDBOX.

The tables could turn for T1 if Faker rejoins the squad, possibly giving them an advantage over HLE. However, if that doesn't happen, HLE are likely to come out on top and win the series 2-1.

Will Faker play against Hanwha Life Esports?

Faker has finally returned to playing League of Legends on his second account. Interestingly enough, there is still no official word from T1 regarding his availability against HLE.

Last week, Oner, the jungler for T1, disclosed that Faker will be absent for a few additional days if he's not completely well or experiencing any arm discomfort. As of now, T1 have not shared any revival narrative for the "Unkillable Demonking," so supporters can expect Poby to take the reins for the starting lineup.

Head-to-head

T1 and HLE played against each other 18 times. In those matches, the former came out on top 14 times, while the latter bagged only four victories.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous match 0-2 against DPlus KIA in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

Hanwha Life won 2-0 against Liiv SANDBOX in the same stage.

LCK Summer Split expected rosters

T1

Top: Zeus

Jungle: Oner

Mid: Poby

Bottom: Gumayusi

Support: Keria

Hanwha Life Esports

Top: Kingen

Jungle: Grizzly

Mid: Zeka

Bot: Viper

Support: Life

Livestream details

The T1 vs. HLE matchup in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split will be broadcast live at 3:30 am PST/4 pm IST on July 21. To catch it live, head to LCK's official Twitch and YouTube channels.