T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs (August 24, 2024): Prediction, livestream details, and more

T1 vs KT Rolster is set to face off in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs on August 24, 2024. As this is an elimination match, the loser will bid goodbye to the tournament, while the winner will proceed to the next stage to face either GenG or Hanwha Life Esports. Notably, the upcoming Telecom War will be contested in a best-of-five format.

This article highlights all of the details regarding both teams' recent results ahead of the T1 vs KT Rolster matchup in the LCK Playoffs.

T1 vs KT Rolster in League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs (August 24, 2024): Who will proceed to the next stage?

T1 finished the LCK Regular Season in fourth place, following disappointing performances and defeats against several underdog teams. Additionally, the team's victories were far from decisive.

The players faced significant challenges in both the AP Jungle and MID ADC metas. As the LCK Playoffs unfold on League of Legends patch 14.16, fans should expect some alterations in the drafting process. Additionally, T1 performed admirably in the final week of the Regular Season, securing commanding wins over Kwangdong Freecs and FearX.

Simultaneously, KT Rolster experienced a series of fluctuations throughout the Regular Season. The team failed to exhibit any semblance of consistency and flirted with missing out on Playoff qualification.

The sole positive aspect is that the team includes several prominent LoL players capable of single-handedly changing the outcome of a matchup. Additionally, KT Rolster stands as the only team to have triumphed over GenG in the Regular Season.

Therefore, if all players deliver their best performances, KT has a shot at winning the Telecom War.

Prediction: T1 is anticipated to win 3-1 against KT Rolster.

T1 vs KT Rolster: Head-to-head

These two LCK juggernauts have met twenty-four times. T1 secured eighteen victories, while KT Rolster prevailed on six occasions.

Previous results

T1 won its last match 2-0 against FearX in the LCK Summer 2024 Regular Season.

On the other hand, KT Rolster lost 0-2 against Dplus in the same stage.

LCK Summer 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

KT Rolster

Top : PerfecT

: PerfecT Jungle : Pyosik

: Pyosik Mid : Bdd

: Bdd ADC : Deft

: Deft Support: BeryL

How to watch T1 vs KT Rolster in LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: Livestream details

The T1 vs KT Rolster series in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs will start at the following times:

PT : August 23, 11 pm

: August 23, 11 pm CET : August 24, 8 am

: August 24, 8 am IST : August 24, 11:30 am

: August 24, 11:30 am Beijing CST : August 24, 2 pm

: August 24, 2 pm KST: August 24, 3 pm

If you want to watch the upcoming LCK matchup live, its English broadcast will be telecast on the following sites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

