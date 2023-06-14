T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX clash in the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage is on the horizon, and fans will get to witness it on June 15. Both teams currently hold a 1-1 record and will compete to get one step closer to qualifying for the playoff stage. The stakes are high for every match, as the split winner will immediately qualify for the LoL World Championship 2023.

LCK @LCK



What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 2 schedule and must-watch matches are here!What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? The 2023 #LCK Summer Week 2 schedule and must-watch matches are here! 🌞💬 What are everyone’s picks for Week 2 must-watch match (and why)? https://t.co/HshgLTyNbm

Ahead of the T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX matchup, let's explore the teams' previous results and where you can watch the match live.

Preview of T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

T1 and Liiv SANDBOX (LSB) are currently both in fourth place, with one win and one loss.

Fans are pretty excited to see the Faker vs Clozer battle. Furthermore, with the new addition to the LSB roster, it will be interesting to see the bot lane matchup.

Despite winning their first match, T1 lost their second game against GenG and displayed a shaky performance. Although the overpowered Zeri meta was too much to handle for T1, they looked quite shaky in their mid-game team fights and macro plays.

After their defeat at the Mid-Season Invitational 2023, T1 have now failed to win five major tournaments in a row. So, if they fail to win any tournament this season, we can potentially see some roster changes.

Therefore, it's important for T1 to bring their A-game on the Summoner's Rift, and take home the trophies. Their game against LSB will be crucial, as they need to bounce back to winning ways and qualify for the playoffs.

T1 LoL @T1LoL

계속해서 발전하는 모습 보여드리겠습니다.



Our Summer has just begun.

We’ll continue on together as a team!



#T1WIN #T1Fighting 그 어느 때보다 뜨거운 여름을 위해!계속해서 발전하는 모습 보여드리겠습니다.Our Summer has just begun.We’ll continue on together as a team! 그 어느 때보다 뜨거운 여름을 위해!😎계속해서 발전하는 모습 보여드리겠습니다.Our Summer has just begun.😎We’ll continue on together as a team!#T1WIN #T1Fighting https://t.co/beabu4EeT6

Liiv SANDBOX, on the other hand, played impeccably in their previous LCK game against Nongshim RedForce. Although the opponent was relatively weaker, they showed great promise, as their overall team fights and early-game lane phases were phenomenal.

The new addition to the team, 25-year-old ADC Park "Teddy" Jin-seong, got his first POG award in the first match after a phenomenal performance on Zeri. Their jungler, Kim "Willer" Jeong-hyeon, was equally as good.

After a disappointing end to the LCK Spring Split, LSB are looking to bounce back and qualify for the playoff stage (and for the Worlds if they manage to win the tournament). Although the road is long, beating T1 will be the first of many crucial steps.

The T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX matchup is bound to be competitive. However, the former is expected to win 2-1 after a hard-fought battle.

Head-to-head

The T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX is quite a common matchup in the LCK. The former have won 12 matches, and the latter have emerged victorious four times.

Previous results

T1 lost their previous game 1-2 against GenG.

Alternatively, Liiv SANDBOX won their last game 2-0 against Nongshim RedForce.

T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX LCK Summer Split rosters

T1

Top - Zeus

Jungle - Oner

Mid - Faker

Bottom - Gumayusi

Support - Keria

Liiv SANDBOX

Top - Burdol

Jungle - Willer

Mid - Clozer

Bottom - Teddy

Support - Kael

Livestream details

The T1 vs Liiv SANDBOX will air live on June 15, 2023, at 1:00 am PT/1:30 pm IST on the official LCK Twitch and YouTube channels.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? T1 Liiv SANDBOX 0 votes