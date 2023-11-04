T1 vs. LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Amid the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals, the upcoming T1 vs. LNG Esports match is causing quite a stir among fans. What makes this fixture an absolute must-see is that it will feature the clash between two of the most exceptional midlaners of all time, Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok and Lee "Scout" Ye-chan. It's also worth noting that T1 is the only remaining South Korean team in the competition, with three Chinese teams advancing to the Semifinals.

This piece will provide recent results and statistics related to both teams ahead of their Quarterfinals game in the League of Legends Worlds 2023.

T1 vs. LNG Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

To claim victory at the League of Legends Worlds 2023, T1 must triumph over three consecutive Chinese teams. Failure to do so may result in potential changes to their roster. It is worth noting that this lineup has remained unchanged since November 2020.

Thus far, T1's journey at Worlds 2023 has been a relatively uncomplicated one. Their most remarkable victory was against Bilibili Gaming from China, who had already guaranteed a place in the Semifinals. Moreover, T1 is currently in excellent form, and their jungler — Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon — has been performing exceptionally well as of late.

During this year's Worlds, LNG Esports made their way to the Quarterfinals down a relatively uncomplicated path, with three wins and only one loss. The winner of this upcoming match will undertake the daunting task of facing JD Gaming, a dominant force in the LPL.

LNG boasts some of the most notable superstars in the global LoL esports scene, all of whom excel in their respective positions. Additionally, Lee "Scout" Ye-chan, their renowned midlaner, has been performing exceptionally well this year and is being hailed as the world's best player.

This upcoming matchup is undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime event, featuring a legendary clash between two powerful teams from two of the most dominant regions.

T1 is predicted to emerge as the victor after facing a fierce challenge from LNG. The projected scores for the series are 3-1 or 3-2.

Head-to-head

This is going to be the first time in League of Legends esports' history that South Korea's T1 will go head-to-head against China's LNG Esports.

Previous results

T1 won their previous series 2-0 against Bilibili Gaming in the Swiss Stage.

On the other hand, LNG won their last game 2-1 against KT Rolster in the Swiss Stage.

Worlds 2023 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

LNG Esports

Top : Zika

: Zika Jungle : Tarzan

: Tarzan Mid : Scout

: Scout ADC : GALA

: GALA Support: Hang

Livestream details

The date and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Quarterfinals matchup between T1 and LNG Esports are as follows:

PT : November 5, 1 am

: November 5, 1 am CET : November 5, 9 am

: November 5, 9 am IST : November 5, 1:30 pm

: November 5, 1:30 pm KST: November 5, 5 pm

To catch the match live, visit the following websites:

Besides the official channels, fans can enjoy Worlds 2023 co-streams hosted by popular LoL streamers.

