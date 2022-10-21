T1 vs RNG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second Quarterfinal game at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is between T1 and RNG (Royal Never Give Up). The two teams have a long history of competing against each other in top-tier tournaments.

Both of these teams have a legacy of winning the highest-level tournaments and will be giving their all to book a semi-final birth and an encounter against JDG. However, it will not be easy for either team as the players' quality will ensure that things become as complicated as possible for the opposition.

This match can go all the way to the fifth game to decide the winner. So, from the fans' perspective, the entertainment level will be massive irrespective of who they support.

Predictions of T1 vs RNG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals

T1 had a great time at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The team has performed exceptionally well and cemented its position as one of the contenders for the Worlds 2022 trophy.

Every player within T1 is in top form, and it looks like the team has been rejuvenated after a few sloppy performances back during the LCK 2022 Summer Split. One fascinating aspect of T1 is that the team handled itself brilliantly after suffering a loss against Fnatic in the Group Stages.

T1 has a history of never finishing second in the Group Stages at the World Championships. Despite losing Fnatic in week 1, the team recovered itself and ensured that it maintained its record before entering the Quarterfinal stage.

It just felt up until this point that the teams T1 faced had no answer to the way the LCK juggernauts played. The drafting, individual skill, macros around the map, and overall gameplay tactics of T1 were a cut above every other team it has faced.

Apart from that, the T1 players have a bottomless champion pool, making it hard to counter the team.

RNG is also sort of similar to T1 when it comes to quality, macro, and champion pool. Unfortunately, the team did lose to Gen.G and ended second in Group D, but when it comes to best-of-five games, RNG is an entirely different roster.

One key factor that makes RNG very scary is this highly disciplined team. It is tough to faze RNG as the team never goes down, even if things look bad, and find ways to make comebacks.

In terms of predictions, though, T1 is looking slightly stronger than RNG and should be grabbing a 3-2 victory in the end.

Head-to-head

T1 and RNG have faced each other 11 times in the past, with the former grabbing seven victories while the latter grabbing 4.

Previous results

Previously, T1 faced EDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed a comfortable victory.

However, RNG played against Gen.G at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and lost that game.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 stats

T1

Blue Side Win/Loss: 3/0

Red Side Win/Loss: 2/1

Total Win/Loss: 5/1

Win Rate: 83%

First Blood Rate: 33.3%

Win Rate when ahead in 15 minutes: 100%

Gold Per Minute: 1978

Most Played Champions: Sejuani (3), Viego (2), Akali (2), Sylas (2), Sivir (2), Yuumi (2)

RNG

Blue Side Win/Loss: 2/1

Red Side Win/Loss: 3/1

Total Win/Loss: 5/2

Win Rate: 71%

First Blood Rate: 28.6%

Win Rate when ahead in 15 minutes: 100%

Gold Per Minute:1880

Most Played Champions: Jax (3), Akali (3), Fiora (2), Graves (2), Aphelios (2), Lucian (2), Nami (2)

League of Legends Worlds 2022 rosters

T1

Zeus

Oner

Faker

Gumayusi

Keria

RNG

Breathe

Wei

Xiaohu

Gala

Ming

Livestream details

T1 vs RNG will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 21, 2022, at 4:00 pm CDT.

