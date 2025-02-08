  • home icon
Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter: All available platforms and system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Feb 08, 2025 05:55 GMT
Tails of Iron 2 is a recently released Indie title (Image via United Label)
Tails of Iron 2 is a recently released Indie title (Image via United Label)

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is one of the best Indie titles to have been released in 2025. The game is available on multiple platforms, including next-generation consoles and those from the previous generation. It is available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

After its release on January 28, 2025, the game has seen a decent amount of players hitting it up. Since the original Tails of Iron, which came out in September 2021, received a lot of love from gamers, United Label ensured the delivery of a brilliant title this time around as well. That said, the game is well-optimized and can run easily on almost every PC setup.

This article will shed light on the exact system requirements for Tails of Iron 2 on PC.

System requirements for Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter

Whiskers of Winter doesn&#039;t require a heavy system to run the game (Image via United Label)
Whiskers of Winter doesn't require a heavy system to run the game (Image via United Label)

Minimum System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: 2.8 GHz Dual Core CPU
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 or equivalent with 2 GB of video RAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: 3.2 GHz Quad Core Processor
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce 960 or equivalent with 4GB of video RAM
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 2 GB available space

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is now available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, Nintendo eShop, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

The indie title features 26 trophies in total. If you want to know more about those, check out this guide.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
