Team Liquid vs Tundra Esports Dota 2 Lower Bracket Finals Dota 2 Bali Major: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The lower bracket finals of the Dota 2 Bali Major will be an upper bracket semifinal rematch. Team Liquid, who are yet to lose a single lower bracket series across all Majors this year, will face Tundra Esports, the defending champions of The International. Team Liquid has dominated LANs this year, whereas Tundra Esports have not been as successful with their lower bracket run attempts.

Co-incidentally, the Tundra Esports were eliminated from the last LAN, ESL One Berlin Major, by the same Team Liquid side after a lower bracket quarterfinal clean sweep. Even though they are not playing with the same roster in this Major, it remains to be seen whether history repeats itself today.

Preview of Team Liquid vs. Tundra Esports Dota 2 Lower Bracket Finals Dota 2 Bali Major

Predictions

Liquid has been consistently one of the top teams in all three tours of DPC as well as the offline tournaments. Their otherwise successful run this year was interrupted by a disastrous group stage in the Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 2 last month. However, they have convincingly recovered from this alleged slump.

The two-time Major finalists of 2023 have regained their footing beyond doubt after their clutch series victory over Quest Esports today. On the other hand, Tundra Esports will also go into the lower bracket finals with a positive precedent.

An otherwise shaky start in the playoffs stage, Tundra Esports could only springboard their way back into the upper bracket off the Betboom Team default loss. Nevertheless, they earned their stripes with glimpses of their TI 2022 against Team Liquid in the upper bracket semifinals with Leon "Nine" Kirlin's Meepo cheese pick.

One must also note how much Team Liquid's lower bracket semifinals victory today stabilized their form compared to the previous confrontation. Considering this, the series should go to game 3, where Team Liquid has a slight statistical edge.

Head-to-head

As Division 1 heavyweights in the same region, the two teams have played each other numerous times. Overall, Team Liquid holds a decent mathematical edge over Tundra Esports. Of the 20 times they have faced each other cumulatively, 12 series have been cinched by Team Liquid, whereas Tundra Esports have managed 7 victories, and there's been one draw.

Previous results

In their last series, Tundra Esports were whitewashed and knocked out of the Bali Major upper bracket by Gaimin Gladiators in a one-sided bo3.

Team Liquid, however, will retain a positive boost to their energy going into the upcoming rematch. They have qualified for the lower bracket finals after a grueling 2-1 win over Quest Esports.

Bali Major 2023 Rosters

Tundra Esports

Oliver 'skiter' Lepko

Leon 'Nine' Kirilin

Neta '33' Shapira

Kurtis 'Aui_200' Daniel Ling (stand-in)

Wu 'Sneyking' Jingjun

Team Liquid

Michael 'miCKe' Vu

Michał 'Nisha' Jankowski

Ludwig 'zai' Wåhlberg

Samuel 'Boxi' Svahn

Aydin 'Insania' Sarkohi

Livestream details

The penultimate series for the final Valve-sponsored Dota 2 Major this year will begin on July 8, 2023, at 9:00 pm PT (July 9, 9:30 am IST). You can tune in anytime via the Youtube or Twitch handles of the organizers, Epulzegaming.

Poll : 0 votes