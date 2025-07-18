Team Trials scoring system in Umamusume: Pretty Derby, explained

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:58 GMT
Team Trials scoring system explained (Image via Cygames)
Team Trials scoring system explained (Image via Cygames)

Team Trials in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a competitive PvP format in which players are ranked within a class based on their match scores. Unlike the other traditional game modes, simply winning races doesn’t guarantee the best score in this one; even well-fought losses could earn you points. For many players, the scoring system of this game mode might be too confusing to understand at first.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Team Trials scoring system in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Everything you need to know about the Team Trials scoring system in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The scoring system in Team Trials consists of multiple categories, with base points awarded in each area. These points are then boosted by different types of multipliers.

Each match consists of five races, with three Umas per team. Every race adds points to your total score through the following categories:

Victory

You get 10,000 points for winning the match. This requires winning at least three out of five races. This score can only be slightly affected by the Rating Bonus of the opponents.

Finishing position

Here's how many points are given on the basis of the player's finishing position:

PositionPoints
1st10,000
2nd8,000
3rd7,000
4th6,000
5th5,000
6th-7th4,000
8th-9th3,000
10th-12th2,000
Team placement bonus

Additional points are rewarded based on your whole team's performance throughout the race:

  • Top 3 sweep: 5,000 points
  • All 3 in the top 5: 4,000 points
  • Just 1st and 2nd: 3,000 points

Win margin

Interestingly, the distance between 1st and 2nd place also matters. Here are the points you can earn depending on the distance:

DistancePoints
10 Lengths2,600
9 Lengths2,500
8 Lengths2,400
7 Lengths2,300
6 Lengths2,200
5 Lengths2,100
4 Lengths2,000
3 1/2 Lengths1,900
3 Lengths1,800
2 1/2 Lengths1,700
2 Lengths1,600
1 3/4 Lengths1,500
1 1/2 Lengths1,400
1 1/4 Lengths1,300
1 Length1,200
3/4 Length1,100
1/2 Length1,000
Neck2,000
Head3,000
Nose5,000
Beating the target time

Each track in Umamusume: Pretty Derby has a standard course time, and every team member can earn up to 2,000 extra points if she is faster than it. Here's a breakdown of the bonus points awarded for beating the standard time by different margins:

Beat the standard time byBonus points
2.0s2,000
1.9s1,900
1.8s1,800
1.7s1,700
1.6s1,600
1.5s1,500
1.4s1,400
1.3s1,300
1.2s1,200
1.1s1,100
1.0s1,000
0.9s900
0.8s800
0.7s700
0.6s600
0.5s500
0.4s400
0.3s 300
0.2s 200
0.1s 100
Skill usage

You can earn extra points every time you activate a skill during a Team Trials match. The amount of the bonus depends on the rarity of the skill, as detailed below:

Skill Level1 or 2-star3-star
11,5002,000
21,7002,200
31,8002,300
41,9002,400
52,0002,500
62,1002,600
72,2002,700
82,3002,800
92,4002,900
102,5003,000
Strong Start

If your Uma launches off the starting gate with less delay, you earn 1,000 points as a Strong Start bonus. Here are a few things to note regarding getting a Strong Start:

  • The starting delay is random and not influenced by the base stats.
  • There's a 20% chance you get a Strong Start or a Slow Start.
  • You can increase these odds using Focus (green rarity skill) or Concentration (gold rarity skill).
Dark Horse

If your character begins as the eighth-favorite or worse, and yet finishes in the top three, you earn a whopping 4,000 points as a Dark Horse bonus. However, this is a very rare reward, and you may only see it occasionally.

Rushed (Kakari)

Rushing is the only thing that could decrease the points you earn. It triggers randomly when your character starts panicking or running inefficiently. A "Rushed" character first loses a flat 500 points, then loses 100 points per second while she remains in this state, which usually lasts up to 12 seconds.

That's everything you need to know about the Team Trials points system in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. While it may seem a bit too complicated for a beginner player, the more you play, the more it starts to make sense.

