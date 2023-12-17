Team Vitality vs FaZe Clan - CS2 Blast Premier World Final 2023 grand finals: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The CS2 Blast Premier World Final is nearing its conclusion, with one final game left to be played. The grand finals will determine the champions of the 2023 CS esports calendar year. As the dust settles in Abu Dhabi, Team Vitality and FaZe Clan are the last two teams in the competition. Both teams have performed phenomenally over the years, guaranteeing an epic clash between the two titans.

Let's look at both teams' top players and statistics ahead of this highly anticipated matchup.

Team Vitality vs FaZe Clan - Who will become the CS2 Blast Premier World Final 2023 champions?

Team Vitality will face FaZe Clan in the grand finals (Image via BLAST)

Prediction

Team Vitality have continued their winning ways in CS2. The addition of William "mezii" Merriman to the roster in place of Emil "Magisk" Reif has worked well for the French organization so far. The former became the highest-rated player during the group stage of the World Final.

Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut has maintained sublime form and is on track to receive the number 1 spot in the HLTV 2023 rankings.

The team's cohesion and clutch factor make them a threat to any opponent. Paired with their ability to perform strongly on almost every map, Team Vitality will look to end 2023 on a high note.

apEX stepped up in the 2-0 victory over Natus Vincere (Image via BLAST)

FaZe Clan have been the best team in CS2 alongside Team Vitality. There hasn't been much opposition for the two teams outside of certain outliers such as MOUZ, Cloud9, and Complexity.

The team recently underwent a change as Russel "Twistzz" Van Dulken returned to Team Liquid. In his stead, David "frozen" Čerňanský joined the squad and reunited with his former teammates Finn "karrigan" Andersen and Robin "ropz" Kool.

FaZe Clan are in really good form, and like Team Vitality, and will be looking to end 2023 as the best team in CS2. However, AWPer Helvijs "broky" Saukants has been notoriously inconsistent throughout this tournament, which could rear its ugly head in the most important matchup of the event.

FaZe Clan once again defeated MOUZ (Image via BLAST)

All things considered, Team Vitality are slight favorites to win the series via a 2-1 scoreline. The team in yellow and black has looked much more polished and disciplined in its playstyle compared to FaZe, who tend to throw away rounds at times. Fans can expect an incredible series between the two world-class teams.

Head-to-head

Team Vitality and FaZe Clan have faced each other twice so far in CS2. The current head-to-head record between these teams stands at 1-1. However, Team Vitality lead in map wins with a 3-2 record.

Previous results

Team Vitality's latest result at the event was a 2-0 victory against Natus Vincere in the semi-finals.

Similarly, FaZe Clan's most recent result was a closely contested 2-0 series victory over MOUZ in the semi-finals.

Blast Premier World Final 2023 lineups

Team Vitality

Lotan "Spinx" Giladi

Giladi Shahar "flameZ" Shushan

Shushan Dan "apEX" Madesclaire (IGL)

Madesclaire (IGL) Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut

Herbaut William "mezii" Merriman

Merriman Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam (Head Coach)

FaZe Clan

Robin "ropz" Kool

Kool Finn "karrigan" Andersen (IGL)

Andersen (IGL) Helvijs "broky" Saukants

Saukants Håvard "rain" Nygaard

Nygaard David "frozen" Čerňanský

Čerňanský Filip "NEO" Kubski (Head Coach)

Livestream details and live countdown

CS2 fans worldwide can tune into the official BLAST YouTube and Twitch channels to catch the grand finals of the World Final 2023 tournament between Team Vitality and FaZe Clan. The matchup will take place on December 17, 2023, at 6 am PST / 3 pm CET / 7:30 pm IST.

The links to the livestreams on Twitch and YouTube can be found below:

Team Vitality vs FaZe Clan on Twitch: Click here

on Twitch: Click here Team Vitality vs FaZe Clan on YouTube: Click here

