Team Vitality vs G2 Esports League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-Head, livestream details and more

The final match on day two of week two at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split is set to be between Team Vitality and G2 Esports. The game is bound to draw attention from fans sheerly on account of the names who are involved.

Obviously, there is a rivalry between Perkz and Caps, two of the greatest western League of Legends players of all time. However, the clash between Alphari and Brokenblade or the one between Flakked and Carzzy will also be worth watching.

Apart from that, Team Vitality was demolished by G2 Esports during the Spring Split, which prompted the team to replace Selfmade with a new jungler. Thus, it will be interesting to see how things work out this time.

Preview of G2 Esports vs Team Vitality at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split

Predictions

Team Vitality started League of Legends LEC 2022 Spring Split with a lot of hope. On account of being a superteam, everyone expected Team Vitality to run away with the trophy.

Unfortunately, the results did not go as expected. After a few explosive matches, a lot of faults started to pop up within Team Vitality's gameplay, which everyone began exploiting. Thus, when the season ended in utterly disappointing fashion, the blame fell on the former jungler Selfmade.

Thus, he got benched and Haru was signed to play for Team Vitality during the Summer Split. Unfortunately, the team still looks shaky, and it is safe to say that merely changing the jungler did not work as Alphari still does not have any impact past the laning phase and their mid-game macro is pathetic.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, is obviously the champion of the 2022 Spring Split. The team started the year with almost no hope on account of three new players, but ended up becoming one of the best performing sides in the entire world around the middle of 2022.

Therefore, it is safe to say that G2 Esports is by far the best team at League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and every player is in the form of their lives. What makes this team click is that it can pick almost any draft and make it work.

G2 Esports does not care about the meta, which no other team can confidently boast of. Apart from that, the skill level within this team just exceeds that of everyone else, which further enhances its performance.

Apart from that, G2 Esports has one of the best mid-game macro in the entire world, which puts this team ahead of others by a mile.

Thus, when it comes to predictions, unless G2 Esports decide to throw a game that this team has a history of, it should be winning against Team Vitality quite comfortably.

Head-to-head

G2 Esports and Team Vitality have faced each other a total of 26 times, amongst which the former has 17, while Team Vitality has only seven. The other two games ended in draws.

Previous results

Previously, G2 Esports faced EXCEL in Week 1 of League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split and won the game.

Team Vitality, on the other hand, faced Team BDS and grabbed an easy victory.

LEC 2022 Rosters

G2 Esports

Brokenblade

Jankos

Caps

Flakked

Targamas

Team Vitality

Alphari

Haru

Perkz

Carzzy

Labrov

Livestream Details

G2 Esports vs Team Vitality will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LEC on June 25, 2022 at 12.00 PM PDT.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far