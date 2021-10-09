Teamfight Tactics Set 6 “Gizmos and Gadgets”: Release date, new traits, Hextech mechanic, and more

Teamfight Tactics Set 6, which is called Gizmos and Gadgets is right around the corner, and Riot is gearing up with a fresh batch of traits and mechanics for the next big update.

Set 6 will be themed after Piltover & Zaun, as the name Gizmos and Gadgets would suggest. Hence, the gameplay itself will revolve around the use of Hextech contraptions, and players can expect a greater emphasis on items this time around.

Teamfight Tactics @TFT

Read about it @ It’s time for the traditional Learnings article where we look back on what we promised and delivered during Reckoning, and then talk about what we are improving on in the future with Gizmos & Gadgets!Read about it @ riot.com/3FpE4Y7 It’s time for the traditional Learnings article where we look back on what we promised and delivered during Reckoning, and then talk about what we are improving on in the future with Gizmos & Gadgets!

Read about it @ riot.com/3FpE4Y7 https://t.co/bAPigXuW0J

In a recent Dev Drop on September 15, Teamfight Tactics developer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer opened up on some of the things that the developers will be looking to implement in Gizmos and Gadgets.

Much like Set 3 Galaxies, Set 6 will be overhauling a large chunk of the current system. Mortdog states in a recent blog post,

“Reckoning’s first half didn’t create many favorite 5-costs, since Darius, Garen, Volibear, Viego, and Kindred were more utility champions than exciting carries. Even bringing in Akshan during Dawn of Heroes wasn’t enough to fill the exciting carry gap.”

“We came to the conclusion that a set containing eight 5-cost champions should include around five really exciting carries to deliver an exciting end game fantasy, and the remaining 5-costs should provide interesting utility.”

Hence, there will definitely be a significant shift in gameplay mechanics in Teamfight Tactics Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets.

Teamfight Tactics Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets: All upcoming champions and Traits

Blitzcrank

Caitlyn

Cho’Gath

Darius (Crime City Nightmare skin)

Dr. Mundo

Ezreal

Gangplank

Graves (Battle Professor skin)

Heimerdinger

Illaoi

Katarina (Battle Academia skin)

Lulu

Miss Fortune

Orianna

Poppy

Quinn (Corsair skin)

Singed

Swain

Tahm Kench

Tristana

Trundle (Constable skin)

Twisted Fate (Crime City Nightmare skin)

Warwick

Yuumi (Battle Principal skin)

Ziggs

Traits

Academy

Anti-Mage

Arcanist

Assassin

Brute

Challenger

Chemtech

Clockwork

Colossus

Enchanter

Enforcer

Hero

Imperial

Innovator

Mercenary

Mutant

Scrap

Sniper

Syndicate

Twinshot

Yordle

Teamfight Tactics Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets: What are Hextech Augments?

Hextech Augments will be the new mechanic that is coming to Set 6 and it will be very different to the Hextech trait that was present in Set 1.

Players will be given a lot of augmentation across the game, and each of them will be unique both in power and functionality.

Mortdog has previously suggested that these augments can be used to increase a champion’s range, allow players to see which opponents they fight next, or even instantly boost their way up to level 10.

Teamfight Tactics @TFT Egads! 🛠️ TFT: Gizmos & Gadgets is coming in patch 11.22. Egads! 🛠️ TFT: Gizmos & Gadgets is coming in patch 11.22. https://t.co/UG0PA7ep2N

He adds,

“We’re going to make sure that set mechanics add a layer of excitement and fun to the core experience without overburdening players with complexity, and without losing the spirit of existing core mechanics."

Teamfight Tactics Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets: Chibi champions

Chibi champions are also on the way in Set 6, and instead of using Little Legends, players can use miniature versions of the champions during games to personalize their boards.

Chibi champions (Image via Riot Games)

Additionally, chibi champions will play a broader role later on in Teamfight Tactics, especially when the “Tacticians” game mode drops.

Teamfight Tactics Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets: Coins currency will replace RP

Teamfight Tactics will be getting its very own currency for both PC and mobile. It currently has a shared currency system with League of Legends in the form of RP, and Riot will be looking to depart from that system in Set 6.

Also Read

Teamfight Tactics Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets: Release date

Teamfight Tactics Set 6 is slated to go out next month in November. And though Riot is yet to provide any official date for the release, fans are guessing it will be November 3, as that is when the title’s 11.22 patch drops.

Edited by Siddharth Satish