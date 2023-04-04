Teamfight Tactics (TFT) rank distribution as of March 2023

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) is currently the most popular auto battler title with a competitive playerbase. The rank distribution is quite sparse during mid-ranks and abundant in the higher and lower tiers. The system contains nine different tiers, starting with Iron and going up to Champion.

The ranking system of Teamfight Tactics is quite complicated compared to a traditional matchmaking system. It takes seven opponents' ranks and their final placement into account to determine the final League Points (LP) for each player and decide about promotion or demotion to the following tiers.

While ranking up may seem easier during the lower tiers, it requires quite a few tactics and gameplay knowledge to overcome the ranking barriers and get into the top percentages of the leaderboard.

Teamfight Tactics: Detailed rank distribution as of March 2023

The Set 8.5 or the Glitched Out mid-set was released on March 22, 2023. As the game features a soft reset every mid-set, players have been again placed in a similarly ranked queue or exactly a rank below their ending skill group.

The ranking experience is severely dependent on the server where the matches are played and is usually more competitive in populated regions. The rank distribution of each server is required to be averaged and calibrated to provide a clear look.

Rank distribution in March 2023

During March 2023, the rank equilibrium was in the Silver tiers and it initially peaked during the Gold 4 at 12.21%. This indicates that most players are stuck during the mid-tiers of the game and they were eventually left behind most of the community after reaching Platinum.

Although the Platinum playerbase is almost equivalent to the Bronze, they have about 2.4% of more player count than the latter. This shows that it is comparatively easier to rank up during the earlier parts of the game than to de-rank during the later stages, and it requires a little practice and strategy to rank up past to the higher levels.

TFT rank distribution in March 2023 (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, there is a fierce competition during the Diamond tiers as the graph clearly shows a dip in the playerbase when climbing up to Diamond 3. This lasts until reaching the Masters, where it slightly goes up, indicating 0.57% of the total community.

Master league and upper ranks contain the best players from the community and mark their names up to the leaderboard of their respective servers in their region. This is the reason for such a low number of players competing in those ranks.

It is also worth noting that Set 8.5 in Teamfight Tactics has just begun and the rank distribution is mostly based on before the soft reset. There will be various ups and downs in the graph before the Set's conclusion.

Poll : 0 votes