Tears of Themis October update: New missions, rewards, and more details

Tears of Themis will get its October update with a brand new event called 'Dreams of Childhood.' Attorneys will head to the fictitious HoYoland and relive the innocence of childhood by creating romantic memories with their chosen characters.

During the event, gamers can complete challenges to obtain exclusive SR cards, the event badge, card enhancement materials, and other rewards. This article will mention new missions for Attorneys to take up, which characters will see an increased draw rate in the Tears of Themis October update, and more.

Tears of Themis details for Dreams of Childhood event in October update

Tears of Themis is a game developed by Genshin Impact's creators, HoYoverse, which focuses on romance and investigation-centered missions. Players will start their adventures in the fictitious city of Stellis, where they will start their legal careers as rookie Attorneys. The normal daily tasks involve solving cases and fixing issues by conducting debates and investigations.

There are four male protagonists in the game, also known as the members of the NXX Investigation Team, with distinct personalities. They will provide assistance throughout the player's journey.

Fictitious land HoYoLand in Stellis (Image via HoYoverse)

In the October update, the NXX team accepts a job from an elderly couple who want to fulfill their son's childhood wish of winning a grand prize at the HoYoLand festival.

Dreams of Childhood event page (Image via HoYoverse)

This mission involves Attorneys exploring the park while following the instructions provided by HoYoLand during the event. Uncover the secrets hidden in all stages by completing limited-time tasks to receive clues that will eventually lead to the truth.

Complete all the stages to gain clues that will lead to the truth (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who complete all the Dreams of Childhood tasks will receive S-Chips and the event-limited "Dreams of Innocence" badge. Three stages will be featured in the event, and gamers will gain fresh leads in a predetermined location to investigate the situation or speak with the character. Attorneys can also discuss the location hints in the Chatroom with the NXX members.

Event-limited SR card of Artem (Image via HoYoverse)

Homu's Trials, another mission, will also be accessible for a brief period of time during the event, as well as the 'Battle of Wits' and 'Brain Challenge' sub-events. These battles will reward players with the event namecard Celebration - Childhood Dreams.

Event-limited SR card of Vyn (Image via HoYoverse)

In addition, Attorneys can get YoYo Vouchers by accomplishing event-related tasks and challenges. These vouchers can then be traded in 'House of Childhood' for event-limited SR cards of Vyn and Artem, Tears of Themis, card enhancement materials, and other goodies.

Luke's SSR card in Dreams of Childhood event (Image via HoYoverse)

Last but not least, the Dreams of Childhood event Shadow of Themis will also be accessible for a brief period of time, with an increased draw rate for Luke SSR 'Persistent Wishes' and Marius 'Sweet Wonders'.

With a new event, Attorneys will have more chances to farm for Tears of Themis and try their luck in the next banner of Luke and Marius SSR cards.

