Teemo might be arriving in Wild Rift tomorrow

The Wild Rift: Yorlde Expedition event is well on its way, and it has already released four of the Bandal City Yordles in the game.

With Corki, Tristana, Lulu and Kennen, already getting their release in the mobile version of League of Legends, there's just one more Yordle that Wild Rift fans are waiting for.

Teemo is reportedly set to have his release in the game tomorrow.

The Little demon is coming to Wildrift Tomorrow#WildRift #Teemo pic.twitter.com/yOvlqIg5dU — Wild Rift NEWS (@wildriftNEWS) January 21, 2021

Sources like Wild Rift News have tweeted about the arrival of the most annoying Champion in Runeterra.

Teemo, commonly known as “Little Devil,” will have his release prior to the Star Guardian festival, and fans are quite excited about the upcoming event.

The stars are calling. pic.twitter.com/izuaRwTUZ6 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 20, 2021

Teemo probable Wild Rift abilities

Though Teemo’s abilities are yet to be officially released by the Wild Rift devs, here are some conjectures about his kit, based on League of Legends.

Guerrilla Warfare (Passive)

If Teemo stands still and takes no actions for a short duration, he becomes invisible indefinitely. If he's in the brush, Teemo can enter and maintain his Invisibility while moving. After leaving invisibility, Teemo gains the element of surprise, as it increases his attack speed for 3 seconds.

Blinding Dart (Skill 1)

Obscures an enemy's vision with a powerful venom, dealing damage to the target unit and blinding it for the duration.

Move Quick (Skill 2)

Teemo scampers around, passively increasing his Movement Speed until he is struck by an enemy champion or turret. Teemo can sprint to gain bonus movement speed that isn't reduced by being struck for a short time.

Toxic Shot (Skill 3)

Each of Teemo's attacks will poison the target, dealing damage on impact and each second after for 4 seconds.

Noxious Trap (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Teemo throws an explosive poisonous trap using one of the mushrooms stored in his pack. If an enemy steps on the trap, it will release a poisonous cloud, slowing enemies and damaging them over time. If Teemo throws a mushroom onto another mushroom, it will bounce, gaining additional range.

It will be quite interesting to see just how the Yordle will be able to translate into Wild Rift, and not be hindered by the mobile platform.