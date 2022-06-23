Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - All Crystal Shard locations

The 80s are back again with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The latest nostalgic throwback from Dotemu and Tribute Games is being raved about in gaming circles. It is a classic beat 'em up in a modern format, a smooth trip down memory land.

It has satisfying combat, slick visuals, and a great soundtrack. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge also features a healthy number of collectibles. The red tinted Crystal Shards are one of them and are scattered throughout the story mode.

Where to find all of the Crystal Shards in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

There are three Crystal Shards to collect, each located in some of the later episodes of the game.

1) Crystal Shard #1 location

Here it is (Screenshot from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge)

Encountered in Episode 11, the first Crystal Shard will be in a crate. It is located in a section with two green, shield-wielding triceratops-headed foes. Take them down and destroy the second box from the top to grab Crystal Shard #1.

2) Crystal Shard #2 location

Another one (Screenshot from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge)

Episode 13 has two boss battles. After the first one, players will take an elevator and make their way across the crumbling sections of the facility. Jump across a gap located after the lasers and a lone crate can be seen sitting near the top of the screen. Break it open to find the second Crystal Shard.

3) Crystal Shard #3 location

And that's a wrap (Screenshot from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge)

The third and final Crystal Shard sees players visit Episode 15. Proceed past the spikes on the floor and take note of a couple of crates surrounded by explosive barrels. Crystal Shard #3 is inside the crate to the bottom. Be wary of the explosives, as they may hurt the player.

What do Crystal Shards do in the game?

Just like other collectibles in the game, the Crystal Shards form a Special Request mission. They are used to power the hover car. Collect all three of them and visit the Dimension X Hangout on the world map to turn them into 200 points.

To get the Multitasker achievement, players will have to complete every single such Special Request in the game, all of which are collectible-focused.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge about?

The title is the latest beat 'em up project from Dotemu. The game is worked on by Tribute Games, who also made the underrated 2020 action-platformer Panzer Paladin.

This new adventure sees the iconic TMNT gang fight their way through varied levels against goons. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass owners can also enjoy the game, as it arrived on day one on the popular gaming subscription service.

