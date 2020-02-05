Tempo Storm add two new players to their current PUBG Mobile roster

Tempo PUBG Mobile added new players to its roster.

Tempo Storm, a renowned professional esports franchise globally, has had a good 2019. The Franchise has a great roster among different games like Hearthstone, PUBG Mobile, the FGC, MTG, Shadowverse, Apex Legends, Fortnite, HotS, H1Z1, WoW, Summoners War, and FIFA.

Recently, its now-former player and in-game leader of PUBG Mobile team Niko A.K.A Nicholas Soldatos parted ways with the franchise. While another player Ismael Montoya, professionally known as Chi, will also be stepping down from the current roster to fit in the role of a substitute to make way for recruits.

Tempo PUBG Mobile has now recruited two new players to its line-up in the wake of the forthcoming split of PMCO. Brayan Melamed A.K.A. HH24 and Andre De Jesus A.K.A. Tensa are the new additions.

An updated roster for Tempo PUBG Mobile

Jakob "Advo" Ebeling will be the coach for the team while Monica Wang will be the Team Manager. The updated roster for the Franchise is:

David "spec" Guzman

Martin "Rain" Duran

Andre "Tensa" De Jesus ()

Brayan "HH24" Melamed

Ismael "Chi" Montoya

HH24, formerly in-game leader for team Totality, has made appearances at PMCO Fall Split 2019 and other ESL tournaments and has had a great 2019 as a new gamer in the professional esports scene.

Whereas Tensa being a more experienced gamer, has played many games like Critical Ops, Modern Combat 4, Call of Duty, etc. and then shifted his attention to the PUBG Mobile scene. In the past, he was also a part of the teams like An1, Ruthless Killers, RzR, GKS, and Team Totality.

Tempo Storm performed well at PMCO Fall Split 2019 in the region of North America, standing 2nd. The team will be competing with the new roster at PMCO Spring Split 2020 and other upcoming tournaments.