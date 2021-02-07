Tess bundle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Everything players need to know

Epic Games seems to have the perfect formula for designing Fortnite cosmetic outfits and items. They have outdone themselves this time with the brand new Tess bundle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and YouTuber Tabor Hill had a lot of praise for it.
With every new season, Epic releases a bunch of exclusive Fortnite cosmetics that add a new dimension to the narrative. The accessories and the general design of these cosmetics tend to fit in with the seasonal storyline.
Popular YouTuber Tabor Hill bought the Tess Bundle from the Fortnite Item Shop to review it and inform the Fortnite community if it's worth the price. The bundle itself costs 1800 V-Bucks, which according to Hill, sounds like a "complete steal."
Tabor Hill reviews the Tess bundle currently available in the Fortnite Item Shop
The Tess Bundle is currently in the Fortnite Item Shop. Players can choose to buy the outfit separately for 1200 V-Bucks.
YouTuber Tabor Hill usually reviews every cosmetic bundle Epic Games adds after the seasonal battle pass. He plays with the cosmetic items equipped to show viewers how it looks in-game. This helps the Fortnite community decide whether the bundle is actually worth the money.
The Tess bundle is rampantly becoming an online sensation. Gamers and young players have swarmed onto social media with their appreciation posts about this new outfit.
Apart from the Tess outfit, players can acquire the following items from the bundle:
- Harvesting Tool (Uncommon) - Tricksy Axe
- Wrap - Hearts and Bullets
- Glider - Spiky Jet
- Back bling
There are no reactive or interactive camos on these cosmetic outfits. Tabor Hill remarked that it is worth the price simply because of how it looks in-game.
He mentions that the Spiky Jet gliders come with a sound variant that is very "rocket-like." The glider itself costs around 800 V-Bucks and can be purchased separately from the Item Shop.
The glider is a machine turret designed as a jet aircraft. This makes it quite unique.
Hill points out that the Tess outfit is not "too flashy." This will help players blend in with cover, as opposed to the neon/reactive outfits in Fortnite.
"If you're looking for a clean looking skin, then Tess is right for you. Nothing too flashy, nothing that will make you stand out, " said Hill.
The Tess Bundle is definitely worth 1800 V-Bucks. Tabor Hill added that this bundle comes with an almost complete set, making it one of the best in Fortnite.