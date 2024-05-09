Teyvat products with green leaves in Genshin Impact: Locations and how to gather

"Gather three types of Teyvat products with green leaves" is one of the tasks available on Day 3 of the Trillion Trinket Trawl sub-event in Genshin Impact. For the uninitiated, Trillion Trinket Trawl is part of the "Iridescent Arataki Rockin' for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness" event.

You can find several plants with green leaves while exploring the wild. This article will list some of the Teyvat products with green leaves and the best location to gather them in Genshin Impact.

All types of Teyvat products with green leaves and their locations in Genshin Impact

Gather three types of Teyvat products with green leaves (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the tasks on the third day of the Trillion Trinket Trawl subevent in Genshin Impact is to gather three types of Teyvat products with green leaves. Here's a list of items that meet this requirement:

Calla Lily

Cecilia

Small Lamp Grass

Mint

Windwheel Aster

Qingxin

Padisarah

Sweet Flower

Rainbow Rose

Chenyu Adeptea

Most of these are available in Mondstadt, while the rest can be found in other regions.

Calla Lily

Calla Lily location (Image via HoYoverse)

A couple of Calla Lilies can be found beside the pond near the teleport waypoint west of the Thousand Winds Temples in Mondstadt.

Cecilia

Cecilia location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find a lot of Cecilias on the Starsnatch Cliff. Teleport to the Midsummer Courtyard domain and head east to collect the item.

Small Lamp Grass

Small Lamp Grass location (Image via HoYoverse)

Return to the Midsummer Courtyard domain and head west to find a couple of Small Lamp Grasses on the rock beside the pond.

Mint

Mint location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint east of Mondstadt City and walk southwest to find one Mint by the road.

Windwheel Aster

Windwheel Aster location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find several Windwheel Asters near the Statue of The Seven in Windrise.

Qingxin

Qingxin location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the Statue of The Seven in Qingyun Peak to collect Qingxin.

Padisarah and Sweet Flower

Padisarah and Sweet Flower location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint in Chinvat Ravine near Gandha Hill and turn to your right to find a Padisarah and a Sweet Flower across the road.

Rainbow Rose

Rainbow Rose location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the southern waypoint in the Beryl Region, Fontaine, and head east to find several Rainbow Rose spawns.

Chenyu Adeptea

Chenyu Adeptea location (Image via HoYoverse)

A Chenyu Adeptea can be found in the Qiaoying Village, Chenyu Vale.

You can collect any three of these items to complete the "Gather three types of Teyvat products with green leaves" task on Day 3 of the Trillion Trinket Trawl event in Genshin Impact. As a reward for completing it, you will get the following items:

Primogems x20

Iridescence Tour Tickets x20

Mora x40,000

Hero's Wit x5

Complete the rest of the Trillion Trinket Trawl to get more Iridescence Tour Tickets and obtain a free copy of the 4-star Geo unit, Gorou.

