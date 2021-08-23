Tfue disheartened after Apex Legend hacker targets him in the worst possible way

Popular Twitch streamer Tfue found himself in a strange situation recently. The former Fortnite streamer started playing Apex Legends a week ago and, since then, has been playing the game actively on his live stream.

Unfortunately, his Apex Legends experience was somewhat unsatisfactory after he became a victim of hacking just a few days into the game.

Apex Legends is a game well known for dealing with hackers. While some cheaters are still in the higher ranks, Respawn Entertainment has done a decent job at keeping hackers at bay.

However, given that Tfue is an extremely popular streamer, hackers get attracted to him like bees to nectar.

Tfue recently tweeted that he got stream sniped twice by hackers in Apex Legends on consecutive days. While this number might seem like a lot and make fans think the Battle Royale is facing a hacker problem, it really isn't.

Got stream sniped by hackers two days in a row 👍🏻 @PlayApex — Tfue (@TTfue) August 21, 2021

Tfue attracts hackers in Apex Legends

Being a popular streamer, Tfue has certainly been stream sniped in the past on several occasions. Therefore, when he started streaming Apex Legends, it came as no surprise when he started getting stream sniped.

Everyone wants to eliminate popular streamers and brag about it. Therefore, when the few hackers who run around Apex Legends undetected heard about Tfue joining the game, they decided to ruin his experience in the worst possible way.

The popular streamer faced hackers on two consecutive days, which could certainly ruin the experience of players who have recently started playing a game. Fortunately, Tfue decided to stick around and is still streaming Apex Legends daily.

Hacking problem in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one of the few games that is fairly safe from the problem of hacking. Unlike Call of Duty: Warzone, which is riddled with hackers, the Battle Royale game from Respawn Entertainment is doing much better.

On the real though it could be so much worse. The addition of @RSPN_Hideouts has worked wonders and the affect of his Asia region counterpart should help a ton. — C9 PVPX (@PVPX_) August 21, 2021

Many players have complained of sighting hackers once or twice in higher ranks, but those are just scarce incidents. It isn't until popular streamers like Tfue decide to play the game that these hackers will come out all at once.

Other than such rare occasions, players can enjoy their Apex Legends experience without worrying a lot about hackers.

