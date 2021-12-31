“That’s him”: Sodapoppin reveals his Classic WoW raid leader starred on MasterChef US

Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris revealed that his Classic WoW raid leader participated on MasterChef US during a recent just chatting livestream.

The 27-year-old was looking at a trailer of an upcoming video game when he claimed that something interesting had recently occurred. The streamer regularly plays World of Warcraft and revealed an interesting story about his Classic WoW raid leader.

Sodapoppin claimed that he recently spoke to the WoW player after a long while. The gamer was surprised with the new MasterChef meta on Twitch and revealed that he was part of the same season that Felix “xQc” Lengyel was recently watching.

Sodapoppin’s Classic WoW raid leader was coincidentally part of MasterChef US episode that xQc was watching

As he often does, Sodapoppin was engaging with his viewers during the recent just chatting livestream. The popular streamer was watching a trailer for the upcoming free roam skating game BRDSKT (BREADSKATE) that does not yet have a release date.

Sodapoppin claimed that he was looking forward to its release and then spoke about the WoW gamer:

“An old friend of mine. I played a lot of classic WoW. One of the people, the person that led that raid, he was at MasterChef. He messaged me this morning. And he is like, ‘yo, what’s going on on Twitch, homie? It’s been a while. I have been good’. We haven’t talked since Classic WoW; yeah, yeah, went through that convo. And he is like, ‘I just tuned into xQc’s stream. He is watching Gordon Ramsay. Why the f**k is he watching MasterChef’?”

Sodapoppin claimed that he explained the MasterChef meta to the gamer, whose name he wasn’t sure of, only knowing him as Longshot:

“I explained that it’s the meta and that’s the s**t we are doing, and they don’t care about DMCA, yada yada yada. He is like, ‘that’s cool, dude. I am in this season.’ I am like, ‘what? He is in’. Let me open up xQc’s stream. So, the show xQc is watching right now, the black guy. I think Danny. That’s what I am saying, you know. It’s crazy. That’s him. He was there for a second. Danny? I know him as Longshot. His name in WoW is Longshot.”

Sodapoppin was not finished with the livestream at the time of writing. Both him and xQc were online at the same time.

The Austin, Texas, native was merely engaging with his viewers and reacting to random content on the internet. He also praised Longshot’s WoW skills.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the other hand, xQc was watching MasterChef US. One of the most popular content creators on Twitch, the Canadian has in recent weeks been regularly watching various MasterChef US episodes.

Edited by Ravi Iyer