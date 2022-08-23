“That’s just bad dude” - PewDiePie reacts to xQc’s trash pile in his streaming room

In a recent YouTube video, Felix "PewDiePie" can be seen reacting to xQc's cluttered studio space. During a Twitch stream on August 19, 2022, the latter took his web-cam in hand and panned towards the side of his streaming desk. However, viewers could only wince as they witnessed heaps of McDonald's food wrappers and beverages sitting next to his streaming setup.

Besides this, his desk was also littered with unfinished food packets and styrofoam cups. A few days later, YouTube legend PewDiePie, along with CinnamonToastKen, uploaded a video titled "Stream Fails (Top 1)" in which they can be seen reacting to egregious stream failures. Unsurprisingly, xQc's messy room made the cut.

While sharing his thoughts regarding the Canadian streamer's studio space, Felix noted:

"That’s just bad dude. What do you think?"

PewDiePie stunned by xQc's studio mess

On August 21, 2022, PewDiePie uploaded a video reacting to some of the failed moments in various livestreams. However, in a hilarious turn of events, one such clip featured Twitch sensation xQc and his cluttered streaming space.

Bursting into laughter, the YouTube phenomenon noted:

"The drinks I’m like ‘okay’ but the uneaten food that’s old, that's just bad dude."

Flabbergasted by the state of the room, CinnamonToastKen further quipped:

"Oh god dude, he said it's not that bad, what?"

The two began listing off restaurant names with the help of food wrappers visible on the stream, before PewDiePie hilariously stated:

"We got Subways, Starbucks, McDonald's...What do you think? You are streaming all little like 24*7."

Ken then chimed in about the mess in front of xQc:

“You just throw your bag over there in the pile? I’ve reacted to hoarder videos that look a lot like this."

Following this quip, his Swedish counterpart couldn't help but laugh. The duo subsequently reacted to Asmongold's streaming space and much to everyone's surprise, the Texan streamer's room was much more cluttered, with wrappers, unfinished food and garbage taking over a large portion of the room.

Social media reacts to the video

As expected, the video instantly went viral on YouTube, racking up over a million views and thousands of comments within 24 hours. Judging by the reactions, most viewers thoroughly enjoyed the duo's chemistry and entertaining takes.

Quick to share their opinions in the comment section, fans stated:

Fans reaction (Image via PewDiePie/YouTub

Fans reaction (Image via YouTube)

This isn't the first time that xQc has been mocked for his room. Last year, the streaming phenomenon shared an image of his studio space on Twitter, shocking fans with its poor state.

Similar to its current condition, the room was littered with heaps of trash next to the streaming setup and on the floor. Many viewers urged the streamer to clean his surroundings, with some even offering to buy a trash bin for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul