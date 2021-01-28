The AK74u is the best SMG for COD: Warzone players that want a powerful alternative to the meta SMG weapons.

The AK74u has been a staple of Call of Duty for years, and in Black Ops Cold War, it overpowers a handful of weapons. When the integration to Warzone started, the BOCW version went untouched.

That was due to the MP5 and MAC-10 being the go-to submachine guns. Some nerfs and buffs have happened to several weapons in Warzone, and now, the AK74u is as viable as many players believe it should be.

The best AK74u loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle : Spetsnaz Compensator

: Spetsnaz Compensator Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Rear Grip : Spetsnaz Field Grip

: Spetsnaz Field Grip Ammunition: 50 Round VDV Fast Mags

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone may recognize this loadout. This is the AK74u class set up detailed by popular streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff. The goal of this loadout is to drastically improve accuracy and damage.

While No Stock increases mobility at the cost of accuracy, the Muzzle attachment negates that hit and then some. The remaining Spetsnaz attachments take that accuracy and damage output and nearly shoot it to the moon.

Lastly, the Fast Mag allows this powerful weapon to mow down opposing Warzone players for longer than usual. Reloading is done quicker and the heightened ammo allows more shots to be fired before reloading.

Equipment

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

The Equipment meta in COD: Warzone may never change. C4 and Stun Grenades are the way to go. Players can do plenty of damage with a C4. It can be used to destroy vehicles, set up traps, or simply clear corners and buildings.

The Stun Grenade can do similar things without the explosions. Tossing one into a building or around a corner is enough to disorient an enemy for a quick push. The power of the AK74u will allow that push to be over in moments.

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

EOD reduces the damage taken by Warzone players from non-killstreak explosives. Withstanding blasts from equipment or launchers will allow players to stay in the fight even after taking a hit.

Overkill will allow a second primary weapon, giving the AK74u user something with some range. Choosing a Sniper or Assault Rifle to take on the longer distance Warzone battles is a must.

Amped is a great third perk to use in COD: Warzone. It allows faster equipment use and switches weapons quicker. When running with the long range weapon, switching to the AK74u for surprising close up battles is invaluable.