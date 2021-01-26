Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a shift in the meta recently, with the Kar98k taking up more of the spotlight than ever before.

Nerfs to some heavy-hitting Black Ops Cold War weapons have given other weapons a chance to shine in Warzone. The Kar98k has been a solid choice for some time, but now it has become the premier Marksman Rifle.

At this point, it is probably the best rifle in Warzone, from any rifle class. That includes Marksman, Assault, and Sniper. It is a one-shot headshot, has great bullet velocity, and is extremely mobile.

The best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Attachments

Image via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″ Barrel

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Barrel Laser: TAC Laser

TAC Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Advertisement

The Kar98k is wonderful by itself. These attachments take its positives and make it even stronger. The standard Muzzle and Barrel attachments are a must in Warzone. It silences the weapon, increases bullet velocity, and ups the damage range so it can take out an opponent from a variety of distances.

To counter the mobility issues from those, the TAC Laser and FTAC stock do great. They increase ADS time and mobility more than the other attachments hinder those statistics. A speedy rifle is going to win a lot of fights.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : C4

: C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

This is the typical equipment loadout within COD: Warzone. The C4 and Stun Grenade can be used in a variety of situations. With either; players can distract, damage, and move about.

Advertisement

The C4 is great for destroying vehicles, setting traps, and clearing buildings or corners. The Stun Grenade can help disorientate enemies for a quick push or even for a stealthy escape.

Perks

Image via Activision

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2: Overkill or Ghost

Overkill or Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Double Time allows the player to sprint for longer. It also increases the running speed while sprinting. Kar98k users in Warzone will want to be as mobile as possible. In long-range battles, positioning is everything. Quick movement allows quicker set ups.

Overkill is a great option to have as a second primary weapon. This can be an SMG, Shotgun, or even an AR. This allows closer battles to be handled when the Kar98k might be outmatched. Switching to Ghost with another loadout is always a plus in Warzone, keeping players off the enemy radar.

Lastly, Perk 3 should be amped. Snipers often find themselves defeated in surprising ways. Instead of rounding a corner and getting gunned down with the Kar98k in possession, put on amped to allow a quick switch to the next weapon to survive.