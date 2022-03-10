When it comes to Elden Ring, hiding behind a shield might not be the most exciting strategy, but it works. Players defending themselves from the dangers of the game's world is crucial to the beloved FromSoft formula.

Aside from Bloodborne, shields are as important to most Souls games as weapons or armor. The newest game adds Ashes of War that players can use to grant special bonuses and new tricks to their swords and boards.

The best Ash of War for Shields in Elden Ring

PlayStation @PlayStation Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. Friendly Elden Ring tip: If Margit gives you a tough time, go exploring, grow stronger, and you'll eventually be victorious. https://t.co/MbGZKgjZZn

The best Ash of War for shields is the Barricade Shield, and fans are already calling it overpowered. Many players have built their entire playstyle around guard countering attacks with this Ash of War.

The Barricade Shield is a simple skill that improves the effectiveness and reduces the cost of the main means of defense. This skill reduces the stamina cost of blocking attacks by more than 50%. This allows players to hunker down and block through entire combos of bosses and massive enemies.

The skill costs 8 FP to use, but it offers fifteen seconds of improved guard resistance. If players equip the Barricade Shield onto a shield with more than 65 Guard Boost, they'll lose almost no stamina when blocking attacks. The Ash can be equipped on any shield and is a great addition to any guard-heavy playstyle.

Finding the Barricade Shield in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope. This vast continent cannot be easily reduced to a simple explanation. One should experience all of its wonders to fully understand its scope.#ELDENRING https://t.co/zzxZ470Lvf

There are two places in Elden Ring where this Ash of War can be acquired. There's also a shield that can be found that comes equipped with the ability by default.

At the Weeping Peninsula, specifically in the dark of night, players will encounter the boss, Night's Cavalry. It can be found patrolling the road near the Castle Morne Rampart, and once it's defeated, it'll drop the Barricade Shield Ash of War.

Alternatively, players can head to Forlon Hound Evergaol in Stormhill. They will find a boss called the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil, who is a hunched-over beast capable of invisibility. He's an optional boss, but beating him will yield the player the Barricade Shield.

Finally, the Great Turtle Shell is automatically equipped with the Barricade Shield skill. It can be found on a corpse at the top of a tower amongst the Castle Morne Ramparts. The shield requires 14 strength, but with the special skill active, it will eliminate almost all stamina damage from blocking attacks.

Edited by Siddharth Satish