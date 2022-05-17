The best Bren loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Bren light machine gun can be a brutal squad-wiping tool in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

Players often go with an assault rifle or submachine gun to notch their kills. The next category on from that is typically snipers. Light machine guns are truly underrated.

They may cause mobility issues, but guns like the Bren in Warzone Season 3 can continuously mow down the opposition. With its best loadout, players will see increased recoil control and top-tier damage.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the Bren LMG

Many weapons received tweaks at the start of Season 3: Classified Arms. Nerfs and buffs were sent out to balance the game and give other weapons their chance to shine.

When it comes to the Bren, it was left untouched this time around after receiving a heavy nerf in Season 2. Even with that nerf, though, it remains the top option for players in light machine guns.

It has a solid roster of attachments that can turn it from a spray-and-pray style weapon into an accurate destroyer. Its best loadout will give it range, control, and enough ammunition to eliminate an entire team without reloading.

The Bren can be an overpowering LMG with the right loadout behind it in COD: Warzone (Image via Activision)

Attachments

Here are the attachments to create the best loadout for the Bren light machine gun in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Queen's 705mm Royal

: Queen's 705mm Royal Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock : Queen's Model 11 BH

: Queen's Model 11 BH Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags

: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Start the loadout with the MX Silencer. Having a silencer in the battle royale is essential to prevent gunshots from giving away the player's position on the mini-map. The MX also helps with bullet velocity.

KSipp🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻 @KSipp_ What's the go to class set ups for warzone now? Still got the bren and mp40.. What's the go to class set ups for warzone now? Still got the bren and mp40..

For the barrel attachment, go with the Queen's 705mm Royal. This works well with the MX Silencer as it also adds to the gun's bullet velocity while improving its recoil control.

Moving on to the optic, which is usually up to the player's preference. The SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x is recommended, however. It has two different range options, allowing the Bren to take fights from multiple distances.

Next is a trifecta that will virtually erase the Bren's recoil in Warzone Season 3. The Queen's Model, Hand Stop, and Polymer Grip all assist with recoil control and aiming stability to further the weapon's capabilities at any range.

For ammunition and magazine attachments, go with the 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags and Lengthened. The mag will ensure plenty of bullets for those intense squad versus squad battles, and the ammo boosts damage.

Lastly, take a look at the perks. Choose Tight Grip to increase accuracy while the weapon is continuously firing. Then select Fully Loaded to keep the Bren's ammo reserve at a maximum once obtained from the loadout drop.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar