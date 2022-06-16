The best build for the Crusader in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal takes most of the iconic dungeon-crawling action of Blizzard's RPG franchise and puts it on a much smaller screen. Players can now finally experience the great battle against the hoards of Hell from the comfort of the console in their pockets.

The Crusader is one of the six playable character classes in the hardcore RPG. They use their physical might and holy magic to help their allies and defeat their enemies.

Crusaders have a lot to offer a team of adventurers and can be one of the most important warriors in the group if played well.

Diablo Immortal @DiabloImmortal



Diablo Immortal is out now.



Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.



diabloimmortal.com Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta. Evil is everywhere.Diablo Immortal is out now.Free to download on iOS, Android, and PC Open Beta.🔥 diabloimmortal.com https://t.co/TmJiZgRNXx

Crusaders can tank damage, dish out heavy hits and buff their allies. Diablo Immortal players who want to do everything well can't go wrong with a good Crusader.

Building a Crusader in Diablo Immortal requires dealing a ton of damage and leading the charge. With that in mind, selecting the right skills is paramount to building a successful Crusader.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader skills

Spinning Shield: This skill is unlocked as soon as the player picks the class, and it will remain key to the build. This projectile deals huge damage on the way out and can drag enemies in to be finished off with a melee attack.

This skill is unlocked as soon as the player picks the class, and it will remain key to the build. This projectile deals huge damage on the way out and can drag enemies in to be finished off with a melee attack. Draw and Quarter: Lead the charge with a powerful steed. This allows the Crusader to move at a breakneck pace for a brief time, evade any movement impediments and drag enemies behind. This is a great tool for solo and team players alike.

Lead the charge with a powerful steed. This allows the Crusader to move at a breakneck pace for a brief time, evade any movement impediments and drag enemies behind. This is a great tool for solo and team players alike. Falling Sword: A great damage over time option that ends with stellar burst damage.

A great damage over time option that ends with stellar burst damage. Consecration: AOE damage that destroys nearby enemies without effort, making it easy for the team to clean up.

AOE damage that destroys nearby enemies without effort, making it easy for the team to clean up. Sacred Flame: Replace Punish with this primary skill upon reaching level 34. This is a mob killer and should be used as such.

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader Gear

Best Helmet: Many-Eyed Aegis: This allows Consecration to follow the player, making it even more effective.

This allows Consecration to follow the player, making it even more effective. Best Chest: Fortress Hermetic: Expands Consecration's boundaries by 20%. These pieces combine to turn a good ability into an astounding one.

Expands Consecration's boundaries by 20%. These pieces combine to turn a good ability into an astounding one. Best Shoulders: Sivket's Advantage: Gain a few more precious seconds aboard the steed when using Draw and Quarter.

Gain a few more precious seconds aboard the steed when using Draw and Quarter. Best Legs: Bladed Jambeau: Turn the steed's chains into fire, dealing 10% more damage when using Draw and Quarter.

Turn the steed's chains into fire, dealing 10% more damage when using Draw and Quarter. Best Main Hand: The Bristle: Fire off holy blasts with Sacred Flame, dealing massive damage with projectiles.

Fire off holy blasts with Sacred Flame, dealing massive damage with projectiles. Best Off-Hand: Pavise of Ten Wings: Causes the Spinning Sheild to rotate around the player, dealing consistent massive damage.

Best Crusader Set

The Windloft Perfection set gives a Crusader increased movement speed and damage while uninjured. The final form grants a shield that blocks a ton of damage and keeps those benefits active.

Best Legendary Gems for Crusaders

Fervent Fang: Stack 0.8% damage with each hit up to 10 hits. This adds up and deals a ton of damage to enemies who can take a hit.

Stack 0.8% damage with each hit up to 10 hits. This adds up and deals a ton of damage to enemies who can take a hit. Chained Death: Increase damage by 1.5% per enemy per hit, adding plenty of damage to multi-hit attacks.

Increase damage by 1.5% per enemy per hit, adding plenty of damage to multi-hit attacks. Everlasting Torment: Inflict Agony with critical hits. This deals 10% base damage plus 122 every second for six seconds, killing most enemies.

With these skills, gear and gems, players should have an extremely successful Crusader.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far