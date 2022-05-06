The best camera settings in Rocket League

Rocket League is a vehicular soccer game that is all about timing and positioning. However, finding the best positioning can be hard without the right camera settings.

Camera control is a big aspect of the game as it allows players to see their surroundings in whatever way that benefits them.

There are a ton of customization options in Rocket League, but many players choose to start with the camera settings.

The right camera settings can make getting to the ball and scoring a crucial goal that much easier.

The most efficient Rocket League camera settings

With the game being free-to-play and cross-platform, the competition is as tough as it gets. There are players from all over the world with different settings that help them succeed.

Reaching that success is clearly the number one objective of every player. Diving in with professional players' camera settings will ensure victory with plenty of practice.

Here are the best camera settings to use in the game:

Camera Shake: Off

Off Field of View: 110

110 Distance: 270

270 Height: 110

110 Angle: -3.0

-3.0 Stiffness: 0.45

0.45 Swivel Speed: 5.0

5.0 Transition Speed: 1.2

1.2 Invert Swivel: Off

Off Ball Camera Mode: Toggle

Use these settings to get the best camera view possible (Image via Psyonix)

Camera Shake is the camera settings equivalent of Controller Vibration. It is an unnecessary feature that can prove to be a disastrous distraction. Get rid of it and keep things steady.

Next up is the Field of View setting. Boost it to 110 and you will be able to see much more of your surrounding area. The ball and other players will be consistently in sight.

Distance and Height fall in line with Field of View. These settings change the amount of the field of play shown. Seeing the car and the action taking place will be much easier with the above changes to these settings.

The rest of the settings, aside from Ball Camera Mode, really come down to personal preference. Camera Stiffness, Swivel Speed, and Transition Speed won't have a huge impact on your play. If the given settings don't work for you, feel free to fiddle with them until they are perfect.

Adjusting these camera settings will show much more of the Rocket League action (Image via Psyonix)

The same can be said about Invert Swivel. It changes the way the right stick adjusts the camera up and down. This is completely up to what the player is used to.

Lastly, Ball Camera Mode needs to be on Toggle. This is a setting that allows players to switch back and forth between tracking the ball on their screen or having a free camera centered in front of them.

