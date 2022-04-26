Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a Borderlands spin-off looter shooter in which players will be able to amass a collection of powerful gear and weapons.

There are many varieties of weapons such as shotguns, assault rifles, sniper rifles and more. Each of these items is produced by a manufacturer that imbues each weapon line with special abiltiies. Feriore weapons gain special abilities when thrown to reload.

A closer look at the best Feriore weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Feriore weapons are the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands version of Tediore. These weapons, instead of being reloaded, can be thrown and cause effects where they land. A new weapon will materialize in the player's hands, fully reloaded and good to go.

Players can throw the weapon at any time, assuming they have fired at least one round to use their effects, but the ammo remaining in the gun is then consumed.

Weapon qualities in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

There are many different weapon qualities in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. These can range from common (white), uncommon (green), rare (blue), epic (purple), and legendary (orange).

The higher quality of a weapon, the stronger it will be, with legendary weapons and items having unique abilities to benefit the player. Legendary weapons are the strongest and most sought after in the game.

1) Throwable Hole

Players who want to cause a little bit of chaos can do so by using the Throwable Hole SMG. When this weapon is thrown, it causes a hole to form on the ground that pulls enemies in. Players can throw the weapon into an already open hole, which will cause the hole to grow in size.

This weapon does considerable damage as well as having crowd control effects, making it a very valuable choice.

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can find this item inside of the Chaos Chamber. In order to have the best chance of finding one, players will want to spend their crystals to feed the SMG rabbit at the end of the Chaos Chamber in the loot room.

2) Gluttony

Gluttony is a legendary pistol that allows players to trade their HP for a powerful effect. When this gun is thrown, it will consume 50% of a player's HP. Once this is done, it will summon a daggerstorm at the location it lands. This deals a lot of damage and sends out daggers that hit nearby enemies.

Once players have paid the 50% HP points' trade, they can continuously throw the gun without taking more damage.

Players can farm this weapon at the Obelisk located in Queensgate, where they will need to defeat the boss Droll the Troll. This boss can be farmed as many times as players like in order to obtain the weapon.

3) Die-vergent

Fitting with the Dungeons and Dragons theme of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, this powerful shotgun shoots pellets that resemble dice.

When this weapon is thrown, it releases an extremely large dice that slams into enemies, knocking them over and causing damage. This die can roll through multiple enemies before it explodes, dealing even more damage. Players can quickly throw the dice for a chained knockback.

Players can get this weapon if they own the Coiled Captors DLC. Once they defeat Chum, they have a chance of getting the weapon to drop. Players can also obtain the weapon from the Wheel of Fate, or by feeding the shotgun rabbit at the end of the Chaos Chamber after beating the DLC.

With the varied types of weapons that are available in Tiny Tina's Wonderland, Feriore weapons are some of the best, and players should definitely try them out.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan