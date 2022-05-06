The best keybinds for Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one of the most competitive and exciting battle royale games on the market today, and every individual button makes a huge difference in this fast-paced arena-based FPS title.

Like most PC games, Respawn's hit battle royale allows players to customize which key does what to fit their unique style and improve their performance. Every specific playstyle will benefit from particular keybinds. That said, pros don't necessarily agree on the best possible keybinds.

Best keybinds in Apex Legends you should try today

Apex Legends @PlayApex See how new Legend Newcastle wields his shield, the monstrous changes to Storm Point, and the reworked Ranked system, all coming in Apex Legends: Saviors 🛡️ See how new Legend Newcastle wields his shield, the monstrous changes to Storm Point, and the reworked Ranked system, all coming in Apex Legends: Saviors 🛡️ https://t.co/R5wo1V9xO8

While Apex Legends pros have a variety of favorite keybinds, there are a few tips that can be helpful. While the standard settings are certainly solid options for those just getting started, players with higher aspirations can start to make certain changes to take their game up a notch.

Bunny hopping and crouch spamming

Bunny hopping is one of the most crucial advanced strategies in Apex Legends. It abuses a glitch in the game to allow players to continue moving at high speed while using healing or shield items.

In order to pull this off, players must change their crouch settings from toggle to hold. Both crouch and jump should be tied to mouse functions. Crouch should be bound to a side mouse button, and jump should be bound to the mouse scroll wheel. These bindings are common among pros.

These bindings also allow for violently mashing the crouch button while opening fire. This makes a player harder to hit, increasing their chances of coming out on top in a combat scenario.

The ESDF Method

Apex Legends @PlayApex ICYMI:



Pre-register at the links below so you're ready to hot drop on day



Android - pre-register now!

iOS - sign up here for pre-reg updates: ICYMI: @PlayApexMobile arrives later this month!Pre-register at the links below so you're ready to hot drop on dayAndroid - pre-register now! bit.ly/3q8RJfX iOS - sign up here for pre-reg updates: bit.ly/397izj5 🚨 ICYMI: @PlayApexMobile arrives later this month! 🚨Pre-register at the links below so you're ready to hot drop on day ☝Android - pre-register now! bit.ly/3q8RJfX iOS - sign up here for pre-reg updates: bit.ly/397izj5 https://t.co/RBi2z69W07

This is a controversial method of creating a more capable setup. While most PC games use the standard WASD movement keys, there is a solid argument for moving one key to the right, with regard to all four keys, to ESDF.

Though moving a ton of functions to the mouse is a common strategy, some players don't have enough mouse buttons to use that option properly. Moving the movement functions slightly to the right allows players to use the A and W keys for functions like using the item wheel and hiding weapons.

Ultimate Abilities

Apex Legends @PlayApex Newcastle is the hero of Harris Valley. But who is the man beneath the shining armor? 🛡️ Newcastle is the hero of Harris Valley. But who is the man beneath the shining armor? 🛡️ https://t.co/fVfEGoRul0

Deciding where players want their ultimate ability varies heavily from one professional to another. The deciding factor is the player's favorite legends and how their ults function; the player shouldn't be afraid to rebind this function between matches.

Players who play characters like Bloodhound or Octane will want to be ready to use their ults. They will want to assign the ability to one of the side mouse buttons. On the other hand, players who prefer characters like Rampart or Valkyrie may prefer to unleash their character's ults using the Z key or even the Space Bar. The latter is better for characters who don't aim their ults and instead activate them before firing.

Apex Legends features a ton of compelling options, but trial and error is the best way to determine what works for you. These tips could make a player quicker on the draw and better on the field of battle.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh