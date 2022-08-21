The best M16 loadout for Call of Duty Warzone 

Call of Duty Warzone provides a massive arsenal of weapons to choose from. Warzone, through its merger with the franchise’s previous three titles, has enabled players to pick and customize their favorite COD weapons, ranging from different weapon classes across different time periods.

Among these, the M16 is one unique weapon that made a comeback. The classic M16 was introduced as a tactical rifle with Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War that soon made its presence in Warzone, being one of the few rifles to be only available in burst-fire mode.

Top M16 meta loadout to try in Call of Duty Warzone

Burst-fire weapons are a force to be reckoned with in skilled hands as these guns fire bullets at a very high rate and with an above-average bullet velocity. This means that a single burst can potentially break enemy armor, if not knock them out completely.

And yet, burst-fire weapons are generally not players' most preferred picks among other classes due to their major flaw of needing to time the shots perfectly, missing which would be heavily penalized.

The M16 falls among this category as a tactical rifle with other notable weapons such as the AUG and UGM-8 being in the SMG and LMG classes, respectively. It is a good pick for those who wish to try out a burst-fire, due to it having vertical recoil and minimal weapon sway.

With that being said, here is the preferred M16 loadout for Call of Duty Warzone:

The Space Explorer and Funny Laugh blueprints for the M16 (Image via Activision)

M16 recommended attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3″ Task Force

16.3″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round

First off, the Agency Silencer muzzle is a must-pick for almost all NATO rifles. It is responsible for improving the vertical recoil and removing the muzzle flash. The trade-off being a decrease in the bullet velocity.

For the barrel, the 16.3″ Task Force does the exact opposite of the Agency Silencer and hence evens out the weapon feel. This barrel enhances the weapon’s damage, maximum damage range, and bullet velocity while increasing the M16's overall recoil.

The Powderizer and Incubator blueprints for the M16 (Image via Activision)

As for optics, though it usually comes to player preference, the Axial Arms 3x is a preferred pick for rifles in general, providing a very accurate sight up to a huge distance.

The magazine of this weapon starts at 30 without attachments but it is advisable to equip a 45-round mag as players will get five additional shots which can help win gunfights against teams.

The Field Agent Foregrip underbarrel complements this build by nullifying some of the downsides of the barrel. The underbarrel grip is responsible for improving the overall weapon accuracy by reducing the vertical and horizontal recoil at the cost of decreased mobility while shooting.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard are available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

