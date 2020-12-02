The M82 is another reliable sniper rifle to add to the list in Black Ops Cold War.

Each sniper rifle is really preferential. Players can make use of them all. They really are versatile and deadly. The M82 is the Black Ops Cold War version of the .50 Cal.

This weapon can wipe out players with ease. Being the last sniper rifle unlocked leaves plenty of room for it to be forgotten. It shouldn't, though. The M82 can be the perfect weapon to pick a spot and destroy enemies as they funnel through a doorway.

The best M82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Barrel: 22.6” Tiger Team

22.6” Tiger Team Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Infiltrator Grip Magazine: 7 Round

7 Round Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock: Raider Pad

The sniper rifles in Black Ops Cold War aren't necessarily fast. While they can quick scope, that doesn't mean the remaining of the mobility is up to par. This loadout will see that mobility increase. The stock and underbarrel attachments allow for quicker move and aim walking speed.

The 22.6" Tiger Team barrel helps with fire rate. This makes preparing for that next shot quicker. Quick scoping or firing again after missing a target is no problem with that attachment. It will also increase damage range and bullet velocity.

Advertisement

The barrel decreases ammo, therefore the Magazine attachment makes up for it. The 7 Round gives the M82 a quicker reload speed as well. Lastly, the Airborne Elastic Wrap speeds up the ADS and reduces flinching.

Secondary Weapon - Hauer 77

Image via Activision

The Hauer 77 is the perfect Black Ops Cold War secondary weapon to compliment the M82. This shotgun is absolutely nasty at close range. That's what it should be used for.

When moving from position to position, put the sniper away and switch to the Hauer 77. This will make those closer surprise engagements much easier to handle. One solid shot with the shotgun and they are done for.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

The Semtex is the prime lethal equipment of Black Ops Cold War. It is a quick and easy way to do some explosive damage. The Stun Grenade makes it easier to clear out a room. Toss a Stun, push in with the Hauer 77, and claim the location to snipe from.

The Field Upgrade choice can be multiple options. The Trophy System never fails, though. Posted up as a sniper with surely give other Black Ops Cold War players an idea of that position eventually. A Trophy System will help prevent a bombardment of grenades.

Advertisement

Wildcard and Perks

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Flak Jacket

Tactical Mask

Tracker

Gearhead

Cold Blooded

Ghost

The Perk Greed Wildcard gives Black Ops Cold War players three extra perks from any of the categories. Using two from each is a good choice. Start with Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask to reduce effects from all types of enemy equipment.

Tracker will reveal where enemies have moved to and can be used to determine if taking a position is safe or not. Gearhead recharges the Trophy System over time for those longer sniper sessions and allows up to two to be carried.

Cold Blooded and Ghost are the best options from the third category. In Black Ops Cold War, remaining off the radar is invaluable. Cold Blooded keeps the player from being targeted by Scorestreaks. Ghost keeps the player off of the minimap when a Spy Plane is used.