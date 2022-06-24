The best Marco-5 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Players can drop into Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 with the Marco-5, a brand new SMG that can decimate enemies in close-range gunfights. The Marco-5 isn't an insanely superior submachine gun by itself. It needs some help to become the great weapon that players of the battle royale title have touted it to be. The good thing is that help is available in the form of its attachments.

Close-quarters combat happen often in Warzone, and players can all but be guaranteed a victory if they use the Marco-5 with the right attachments. Its best loadout doubles its power and makes it an absolute beast.

Close-range combat made easy with the best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 loadout for Marco-5

A look at the Marco-5 SMG in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

The Marco-5 has something that other submachine guns don't. It has the ability to go Akimbo. This means players are able to dual-wield it and basically have two guns in one.

With its incredibly high fire rate, players can expect low accuracy. This can all be remedied with the right attachments. Players will be mowing down squads that get a bit anxious and end up taking an up-close fight.

Attachments

The following attachments will make for the best Marco-5 SMG loadout in Warzone Season 4:

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: Botti 285mm Custom

Botti 285mm Custom Stock: Botti HF Folding

Botti HF Folding Magazine: 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums

8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Proficiency: Akimbo

Akimbo Kit: Quick

The Akimbo proficiency attachment is the star here. Focus the entire loadout around the capabilities that come with having two submachine guns that can spray a barrage of bullets into enemies foolishly standing in your way.

Next up is the M1929 Silencer muzzle. This item suppresses sound and muzzle flash, which is an important trait to have on the large battle royale maps. Along with that, it also offers a small boost to accuracy.

Ryan B. @PrestigeIsKey #CallOfDuty I was working on my camo challenge in Storage town and felt good about surviving this one solo. Marco-5 Akimbo is no joke #Warzone I was working on my camo challenge in Storage town and felt good about surviving this one solo. Marco-5 Akimbo is no joke #Warzone #CallOfDuty https://t.co/hZQKxsKaB4

For the barrel and stock, choose the Botti attachments. The first will give a solid buff to the weapon's already amazing fire rate. The second one helps with hip-fire accuracy and movement speed, such as ADS, aim-walking, and sprint-to-fire.

In terms of ammunition, go with the Lengthened ammo type to increase bullet velocity. This is just a damage-increasing attachment more than anything. Then, select the 8mm Nambu 60 Round Drums for more recoil control and mobility.

Recoil and hip-fire accuracy continue to be targeted with the Pine Tar Grip. This will make firing with the Akimbo attachment much easier. Warzone players will have to worry less about lining up their shots and more about just simply shooting.

Wrap the Marco-5 SMG loadout in a nice little bow with the Quick kit attachment, and it will simply increase the sprint speed. With its assistance, players will be able to zoom around the Warzone map, dodge enemy fire, rush enemies, and take down squads.

All of these attachments will result in a deadly pair of Macro-5 SMGs in the right hands. Be sure to pair them with an assault rifle, or perhaps a sniper rifle, as Macro-5 is a close-range weapon.

Always have something that can be effective during longer-range combat on standby.

