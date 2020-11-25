The Pelington 703 is an absolutely brutal sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War.

The description of the Pelington 703 in Black Ops Cold War explains the weapon perfectly. The bolt-action sniper rifle is a clean kill to the head or chest area of an opponent.

The body and legs will still see the enemy on the receiving end of some massive damage. The best loadout for this sniper adds to its power and makes it very versatile. It can be useful on any Black Ops Cold War map.

The best Pelington 703 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Attachments

Muzzle : Infantry Stabilizer

: Infantry Stabilizer Barrel : 26.5” Tiger Team

: 26.5” Tiger Team Underbarrel : Front Grip

: Front Grip Magazine : Vandal Speed Loader

: Vandal Speed Loader Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

This set of attachments makes the Pelington 703 an absolute beast in Black Ops Cold War. More so than it already is. The Tiger Team barrel is the main feature here. It increases damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity. It does come at the cost of some ammo, but those who hit their shots won't be worried about wasting bullets.

There is no Optic added to the Pelington 703 as the base scope for the weapon is perfect. The aim of the sniper is already very accurate from the start. The Airborne Elastic Wrap is another big part of this loadout. It almost completely negates any flinch while aiming down the scope.

Advertisement

Secondary Weapon - MP5

Image via Activision

The secondary weapon pool in Black Ops Cold War is a bit limited. Therefore, Law Breaker will be used to allow for a second primary weapon. It works much like Overkill from previous Call of Duty games. As of now, the MP5 is considered the best weapon in the game.

When running a sniper rifle, it can be a hassle when an enemy rushes from close by. The MP5 will put a stop to that. Switch it out when moving positions or when an enemy is certain to be on the flank.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal : Semtex Grenade

: Semtex Grenade Tactical : Stun Grenade

: Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Field Mic

The Semtex and Stun Grenade combination has proven its worth in Black Ops Cold War. The Semtex is a quick and easy way to deal that sweet explosive damage. The Stun Grenade can disorient an opponent when pushing into a room or even escaping to another area.

Advertisement

The Field Mic is a fine choice for the Field Upgrade option. It allows the sniper to set it up in a vulnerable position. The enemy will be given away when they pass through the coverage zone, allowing the player to react and avoid getting caught by surprise.

Wildcard and Perks

Image via Activision

Wildcard : Law Breaker

: Law Breaker Cold Blooded

Ghost

Ninja

Law Breaker isn't as massive as Perk Greed, but it still does wonders. Not only does it allow for the MP5, it also allows for three perks of any category rather than three from each. Cold Blooded, Ghost, and Ninja all come from the same category.

This is the perfect perk mash up to stay hidden and snipe with no fear. Black Ops Cold War players with these perks will be hidden from Spy Planes, AI-controlled Scorestreaks, and will have quieter foot steps.