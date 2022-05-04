The best PPSh-41 loadout in COD: Warzone Season 3

Now that COD: Warzone’s Season 3 is in full swing, it’s time to take another look at the PPSh-41. It was a great weapon before Season 3, though it always felt like it was missing something.

What makes the PPSh-41 so good is its high bullet velocity and low recoil. Naturally, the goal of this PPSh-41 loadout in COD: Warzone is simple: improve recoil further, accuracy, and ADS speed. Players need the perfect attachments to slip in and out of fights while also being able to stick around if the fight lengthens.

Should players wish to give this phenomenal SMG another try, here’s the best loadout for the PPSh-41 in Season 3 of COD: Warzone.

What is the ideal loadout for the PPSh-41 in COD: Warzone Season 3?

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : ZAC 300mm

: ZAC 300mm Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : ZAC Folding

: ZAC Folding Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Weapon Perk 1 : Fleet

: Fleet Weapon Perk 2: Fully Loaded

To best achieve the aforementioned goal, fit the PPSh-41 with the Recoil Booster, ZAC 300mm Barrel, ZAC Folding Stock, the Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel, and Fabric Grip Rear Grip. These play on the PPSh-41’s strengths in close combat, which is ideal considering Season 3’s meta shifting towards close-range fights.

The PPSh-41 gains a great amount of recoil control across the board, especially during the initial opening of a gunfight. On top of that, the stock, underbarrel, and rear grip offer increased ADS speed so that the weapon snaps right on your target.

With Fleet and Fully Loaded, you’ll be quick on your feet and have plenty of ammo.

The best perks and equipment to pair with the PPSh-41 loadout

Perk 1 : E.O.D.

: E.O.D. Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3 : Combat Scout

: Combat Scout Secondary : BAR

: BAR Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

E.O.D. and Overkill are pretty standard at this point in COD: Warzone. The former reduces explosives damage, and the latter allows you to equip another primary weapon. There’s some flexibility in what you choose as your second primary, so pick what works for you. The same can be said about Stim and Combat Scout.

Stim doubles as a speed boost and health regeneration, though the latter is secondary. Ideally, Stim should be used just before a fight.

Considering the busy terrain, Combat Scout is helpful for keeping enemies highlighted, even if you managed to hit them with a stray bullet.

However, if neither works for you, you’re welcome to make changes.

