The best RPD loadout in COD Mobile

Some situations just call for a massive LMG. COD Mobile has many of those situations. The RPD is one LMG within the game that can absolutely shred through opponents. It has a good fire rate, amazing damage, and can handle a fight from a variety of ranges.

With any LMG in COD Mobile, players will feel a little sluggish while dragging it around. The best loadout for the RPD will make sure the other stats of the weapon are spectacular. This is so the low mobility is not a nail in the coffin with this LMG.

Best COD Mobile RPD loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: OWC Light Compensator

The mobility is already an issue with the RPD in COD Mobile. Therefore, dropping it a bit lower won't really do much harm. This attachment decreases ADS speed and ADS bullet spread accuracy. The boosts come from better vertical recoil control and lateral recoil stability.

Optic: Classic Red Dot Sight

The Optic choice is a simple one. Just place the classic COD red dot sight on the RPD and fire away. It gives a solid view when aiming that is much more clean than the regular iron sights of the weapon.

Stock: YKM Combat Stock

This stock heightens the ADS speed of the RPD. The negatives come in the form of ADS bullet spread accuracy, flinch stability, and vertical recoil control. It is not a massive decrease, thankfully.

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

The Strike Foregrip is one of the most commonly used attachments in COD Mobile. It lowers movement speed, but gives a major boost to ADS bullet spread accuracy and vertical recoil control.

Ammunition: 150 Round Belt

The 150 Round Belt ammunition attachment gives the RPD a higher starting ammunition count. This makes it much easier to spray down opposing players without worrying about a mid-fight reload.

Perks

Perk 1: Agile

The mobility of the RPD will already be nearly nonexistent. Therefore, placing Agile on the RPD loadout will allow players to make up for the lack of mobility in a sense. Agile gives players a quicker mantle over objects and reducing the ADS speed after sprinting by 85%.

Perk 2: Amped

Depending on the secondary weapon, Amped seems like the only plausible Green perk for this loadout. Amped allows COD Mobile players to swap weapons faster and reload launchers quicker. This is vital for switching to a sidearm to finish off an opponent or take a close range battle.

Perk 3: Dead Silence

Many of the Blue perks in COD Mobile just seem useless when Dead Silence is an option. Having silent movement is invaluable in a game when you are constantly on the move, trying to get a flank on the enemy.