×
Create
Notifications

The best settings to increase FPS in Apex Legends

Apex Legends has beautiful textures (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Apex Legends has beautiful textures (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Brady Meyers
Brady Meyers
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 03:07 PM IST
Feature

The eye candy in Apex Legends is beautiful to look at, which is a real treat for players to appreciate. Unfortunately, all those pretty plants and environments can soak up PC resources really fast.

In fact, setting shadow details to the highest isn’t going to offer players an edge, nor is raising model detail to show off flashy skins. However, increasing the game’s frames per second will.

By lowering or outright disabling specific graphic settings, players can improve the game’s framerate. Consequently, the game runs smoother and is less likely to skip around when the fights get wild.

Apex Legends: The best settings to increase framerates

youtube-cover

Before players start messing around with their settings, here’s what the minimum system requirements are for PC:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 7 and above
  • CPU: AMD FX 4350 or Equivalent or Intel Core i3 6300
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon HD 7730 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 640
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 56 GB of available space

Considering the hardware above, Apex Legends doesn’t require a very demanding PC to run. However, if your PC is at the minimum requirements, do keep in mind that settings will be drastically lowered. It won’t look pretty, but at least you’ll be able to play. Here’s what to set your graphics settings to:

  • Display Mode: Full Screen
  • Aspect Ratio: Native
  • Resolution: Native
  • Field of View: 90
  • Sprint View Shake: Minimal
  • V-Sync: Disabled
  • Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0
  • Anti-aliasing: None
  • Texture Streaming Budget: None
  • Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 2x or None
  • Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
  • Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
  • Sun Shadow Detail: Low
  • Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled or Low
  • Model Detail: Low
  • Effects Detail: Low
  • Impact Marks: Disabled
  • Ragdolls: Disabled
youtube-cover

These settings should give Apex Legends a respectable boost in frames per second (FPS), especially if your PC is at minimum system requirements. It specifically targets aspects of the game that don’t need to be rendered. Essentially, it carves away eye candy, which is nice to look at, but it doesn’t improve gameplay. Most of it can go.

Also Read Article Continues below

Another solution is to always keep your drivers up to date, from the CPU and GPU to the USBs. An up-to-date driver provides the best possible optimization for that hardware. If either is severely out of date, it could potentially tank Apex Legends’ FPS. Both AMD and NVIDIA have driver updates available on their respective websites.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी