The best settings to increase FPS in Apex Legends

The eye candy in Apex Legends is beautiful to look at, which is a real treat for players to appreciate. Unfortunately, all those pretty plants and environments can soak up PC resources really fast.

In fact, setting shadow details to the highest isn’t going to offer players an edge, nor is raising model detail to show off flashy skins. However, increasing the game’s frames per second will.

By lowering or outright disabling specific graphic settings, players can improve the game’s framerate. Consequently, the game runs smoother and is less likely to skip around when the fights get wild.

Apex Legends: The best settings to increase framerates

Before players start messing around with their settings, here’s what the minimum system requirements are for PC:

OS : 64-bit Windows 7 and above

: 64-bit Windows 7 and above CPU : AMD FX 4350 or Equivalent or Intel Core i3 6300

: AMD FX 4350 or Equivalent or Intel Core i3 6300 RAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB GPU : AMD Radeon HD 7730 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 640

: AMD Radeon HD 7730 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 640 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 56 GB of available space

Considering the hardware above, Apex Legends doesn’t require a very demanding PC to run. However, if your PC is at the minimum requirements, do keep in mind that settings will be drastically lowered. It won’t look pretty, but at least you’ll be able to play. Here’s what to set your graphics settings to:

Display Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Aspect Ratio : Native

: Native Resolution : Native

: Native Field of View : 90

: 90 Sprint View Shake : Minimal

: Minimal V - Sync : Disabled

- : Disabled Adaptive Resolution FPS Target : 0

: 0 Anti - aliasing : None

- : None Texture Streaming Budget : None

: None Texture Filtering : Anisotropic 2x or None

: Anisotropic 2x or None Ambient Occlusion Quality : Disabled

: Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage : Low

: Low Sun Shadow Detail : Low

: Low Spot Shadow Detail : Disabled or Low

: Disabled or Low Model Detail : Low

: Low Effects Detail : Low

: Low Impact Marks : Disabled

: Disabled Ragdolls: Disabled

These settings should give Apex Legends a respectable boost in frames per second (FPS), especially if your PC is at minimum system requirements. It specifically targets aspects of the game that don’t need to be rendered. Essentially, it carves away eye candy, which is nice to look at, but it doesn’t improve gameplay. Most of it can go.

Another solution is to always keep your drivers up to date, from the CPU and GPU to the USBs. An up-to-date driver provides the best possible optimization for that hardware. If either is severely out of date, it could potentially tank Apex Legends’ FPS. Both AMD and NVIDIA have driver updates available on their respective websites.

