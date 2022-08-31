The best SMG in COD Warzone Season 5

COD Warzone is entering its final season as of August 24, bringing out a mountain of new content as part of its Last Stand event. As the game reaches the end of its two-year lifespan and makes way for the sequel, fans will still want to make their matches count.

The Submachine Gun has always been a favorite of this battle royale classic. They're among the most beloved short-range killing tools, and they're often much more fun than sniper rifles or shotguns. As the game rockets towards its grand finale, it's time to see which SMG rules the arena at the end of it all.

The strongest SMG in COD Warzone's Last Stand

Players who like to get in close and spray bullets wildly in COD Warzone might be looking at the new free weapon. While the RA 225 Submachine Gun is a stellar tool, it still isn't a fan favorite.

The MP40 still rules the roost when it comes to SMGs in this hit franchise. This will come as a surprise to some, but others recall the pure effectiveness of this outstanding weapons system.

When pros and hardcore players claim they've got the new meta to build, they're comparing their work to the MP40. It's like fighting game players claiming they can make an A-tier character beat an SSS-tier. Even if they're right, the top tier is still the best option.

This German SMG favored by the Axis Powers in WWII has been a favorite since its release last December. The best builds still confidently stand on top of the game's meta.

The MP40 has had a long history of buffs and nerfs since its introduction. Even the most hostile weakening of the weapon can be adjusted with the right build. Players will find a way to keep this SMG in its place of prominence.

Unlocking the MP40 in COD Warzone

COD Warzone players probably already know the power of the MP40 firsthand. Newcomers to the game, however, will want to add this weapon to their inventory as soon as possible.

All it'll take to acquire the MP40 is to reach level 16 in the game's multiplayer mode. Players can earn that accolade through the battle royale or in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Reaching that level shouldn't take long, a few hours of matches with good performance should get a new player there. Once they have unlocked the MP40, they can go through the process of unlocking the add-ons.

Crafting the perfect build for this weapon is often a personal process. There are dozens of examples of hardcore enthusiasts making their ideal meta builds. Trial and error will often lead the player towards the build that suits them most.

The MP40 seems primed to remain the most prominent weapon in COD Warzone as the game's final season comes to a close. Despite ups and downs and dozens of other solid options, the MP40 is a fan-favorite and bona fide classic that has earned its place.

