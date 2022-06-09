The best Type 11 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The Type 11 may be the best light machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 with the right loadout.

Attachments are one of the most important things in the battle royale. They can make or break a weapon loadout. They can be the difference between failing and coming out of the game victorious.

The Type 11 is quickly gaining ground as one of the best guns in Warzone. The LMG isn't necessarily a meta weapon, which means its number one loadout is off the radar and can decimate unsuspecting opponents.

The most efficient Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the Type 11

The right set of attachments can make the Type 11 nearly unstoppable in COD: Warzone (Image via Activision)

When players think about an LMG, they imagine a weapon that can mow down entire squads in the blink of an eye. The best loadout for the Type 11 will do just that and more.

With this loadout, the Type 11 has incredible range that can pick apart enemy teams from far distances, leaving them to wonder exactly what just hit them. Its time-to-kill is extremely fast, and its accuracy will be nearly unmatched in its category.

Attachments

Here are the attachments to put together the best Type 11 loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Sakura 487mm Shrouded

: Sakura 487mm Shrouded Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Stock : Warubachi Weighted

: Warubachi Weighted Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 90-Round

: 6.5mm Sakura 90-Round Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Every good Warzone weapon starts with a solid muzzle attachment.

The MX Silencer for the Type 11 decreases ADS speed, but it suppresses the gun's sound, negates muzzle flash and greatly improves its accuracy.

Players can follow that up with the Sakura 487mm Shrouded barrel. With boosted accuracy, this attachment will help the Type 11 deal damage at longer distances. The damage range is increased heavily with this one.

Next is the optic attachment, which is typically up to player preference. For the Type 11 in Warzone, the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x is recommended. It improves recoil and accuracy while offering two separate magnifications.

The underbarrel attachment further increases the recoil control and the accuracy of the light machine gun. This starts to make it a laser beam, with the ability to hit its shots from just about any range.

Players can round out the recoil-reducing attachments with the Warubachi Weighted and Polymer Grip. Players won't have to worry about leading their shots or accounting for bullet drop with these attachments on the gun.

The loadout is almost finished as things move to the ammunition attachments. The Sakura 90-Round simply adds more bullets to a magazine, while the Lengthened ammo type ensures each bullet does extra damage.

Finally, we take a look at the perks to end this Warzone loadout. Sleight of Hand is a classic perk that reloads the weapon quicker. Fully Loaded then ensures a full ammo reserve is available when the Type 11 is grabbed from a loadout.

