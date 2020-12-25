The Type 63 is an overlooked weapon in Black Ops Cold War, but can transition over to Warzone quite well.

The tactical rifle is one of Black Ops Cold War least desirable weapons. Call of Duty: Warzone is much different than the fast paced multiplayer of the newest COD, however.

A semi-automatic weapon that can chip away at players from a distance will find itself in the hands of Warzone players quite often. Avoiding close up fights and doing serious damage from range is key in the battle royale.

The best Type 63 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Attachments

Barrel: 21.5" Match Grade

21.5" Match Grade Optic: Visiontech 2x

Visiontech 2x Rear Grip: Spetsnaz Field Grip

Spetsnaz Field Grip Ammunition: Bakelite 40 Rnd

Bakelite 40 Rnd Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

The Type 63 is not a bad weapon by any means, but plenty can outshine it. In Warzone, it becomes a different beast with this set of attachments. It reaches a level of versatility that many guns can only dream of.

Accuracy, mobility, and damage all get solid boosts with this loadout. The rear grip increases ADS speed and flinch resistance. The Optic works very well, giving a clear image. Of course, if a player is looking for longer range imagery, swap it out.

Secondary - Cigma 2

The Cigma 2 works very well with a Warzone loadout based around Black Ops Cold War weapons. It is a bit less common in the current Warzone meta than when Modern Warfare was the only game integrated with it.

Now, the Cigma 2 can deal damage to a group of opponents. It can finish off an opponent if they're hit and try to hide. It can also lock on to those pesky helicopter players and killstreaks swarming the skies.

Equipment

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Warzone does not allow Field Upgrades like Black Ops Cold War multiplayer does. Therefore, lethal and tactical equipment are all that players need to worry about selecting.

The C4 has been the go to in Warzone for quite some time. It can clear rooms, corners, and take out vehicles. Type 63 users will typically stay in one spot when engaged with an opponent.

The Smoke Grenade makes it easy to move positions and escape. Sticky situations and dangerous approaches won't be as deadly with a thick cloud of smoke obscuring enemy vision.

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: High Alert

High Alert Perk 3: Battle Hardened

This perk combination is one of the most effective in Call of Duty: Warzone. EOD and Battle Hardened are like the Flak Jacket and Tacitcal Mask combination of Black Ops Cold War multiplayer.

Players are resistant to both lethal and tactical equipment. Many fights begin with a barrage of equipment to disorient or displace an opponent. This makes those easier to handle.

The second perk, High Alert, increases the player's awareness. If scoped in, the vision on screen will pulse if an opponent is viewing the user and the user cannot see them. The size of Warzone makes this a useful perk.