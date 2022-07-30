The best Vargo-S loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone continue to evolve their arsenals and load-outs with fascinating new weaponry. With every new gun comes the never-ending debate over the best modifications and add-ons that will turn that weapon into a killing machine.

The Vargo-S is a new take on the Vargo 52 that was added to the game on July 27th, 2022. The weapon is notable for its high fire rate, accuracy, and select-fire options. The Vargo-S doesn't have the highest damage output, but it is a great weapon for accurately engaging with medium and long-range foes.

Picking the right gear for the Vargo-S in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Picking the right gear for a weapon is everything in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players must accentuate a gun's strengths and cover for its weaknesses. Building the perfect gun is a subjective process that requires players to find their ideal kit.

The ideal build for the Vargo-S is as follows:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Mirzoyan 414mm Custom

: Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Mirzoyan Custom SK2

: Mirzoyan Custom SK2 Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums

: 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk : Hardscope

: Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

The key to the Vargo-S is serving its strengths at medium and long range. The weapon is great at picking off distant foes with laser-like accuracy. Most pieces of kit need to ensure that the player can see and shoot foes before they can even engage.

The stock and barrel work together to ensure that the Vargo-S can fire automatically without any concern about recoil. The Hand Stop underbarrel does the same. The reduction in hip fire accuracy is notable, but players frankly shouldn't be firing this weapon from the hip.

Some magazines hold more rounds for the Vargo-S, but the Sakura adds some crucial ADS speed. The On-Hand perk doubles down on that concept to ensure that the Vargo-S can be useful in quick engagements.

The G16 2.5x scope allows a player to pick off foes like a sniper. Slide lengthened ammo into the weapon for a perfect long-range assault weapon. Finally, the Hardscope perk ensures that a second or two spent aiming down sights grants a massive accuracy boost.

Weaknesses to this loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard players know that there is no perfect load-out and every piece has its upsides and downsides. While this Vargo-S kit has a lot of advantages, it does also have weaknesses.

This build is pretty weak when it comes to movement speed. If players get tired of walking slowly, they can choose a faster build.

The weapon is also deliberately rendered borderline useless when firing from the hip. If an enemy gets the drop on the player, opening fire from the hip will be a mess unless the player is pressing the barrel against their target.

The Vargo-S is a solid assault rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players can set up this long-range slayer build, or tool around until they find their favorite kit.

