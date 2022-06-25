5 best assault rifles for Caldera in Call of Duty Warzone Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone has witnessed the arrival of a brand new season. The fourth season of Warzone, called Mercenaries of Fortune, has introduced several new additions to the existing Caldera map.

Interestingly, Raven Software has brought new areas to Caldera, which includes Storage Town that is similar to the one in Verdansk, as well as visual updates like reduced foliage and jungle density for better visibility.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Who needs iron when you can rule in gold? Who needs iron when you can rule in gold? 👑 https://t.co/xhPYoUDdfq

Furthermore, the newest season also brings with it new weapons such as the Marco 5 SMG and UGM-8 as part of the Season 4 Battle Pass, as well as a new assault rifle called the Vargo-S, which will be released later this season.

Since players are allowed to equip weapons from previous titles such as Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard, Warzone players generally lean towards using assault rifles for large maps like Caldera.

STG-44 among five of the best Call of Duty Warzone assault rifles to use in Caldera

Assault rifles are rather effective in Caldera (Image via Activision)

Assault rifles have always been Call of Duty players’ most preferred class of weapons. This is because they allow for a more versatile playstyle since they are effective at various ranges. Furthermore, perks such as Overkill (which allows players to equip two rifles) and Stopping Power (that increases the penetration power of weapons) make ARs even more effective on the battlefield.

Here are five of the best assault rifle loadouts to use on Caldera after the recent update:

5) M4A1 (Modern Warfare Assault Rifle)

The M4A1 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The M4A1 is a classic assault rifle in the Call of Duty franchise and has been a dominant presence ever since the launch of Call of Duty Warzone way back in 2020. This iconic Call of Duty Modern Warfare assault rifle is still powerful and viable in Caldera with its high firerate and bullet velocity, allowing players to beam down enemies from long ranges.

This particular loadout focuses on the M4A1's long range capability, giving it steady recoil with the monolithic suppressor as well as a hefty 60-round magazine to take on multiple enemies.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Optic : VLK 3.0x

VLK 3.0x Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

4) XM4 (Black Ops Cold War Assault Rifle)

The default XM4 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The XM4 is an alternate to the M4A1 and was introduced to Call of Duty Warzone with the arrival of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. The weapon is a heavy hitter and is balanced out with its decent recoil. The weapon looks and feels like the Call of Duty Modern Warfare's M4A1, but is slightly clanky as if to give it a more retro fit.

This loadout aims to balance the XM4's recoil that kicks in at longer ranges, while the suppressor helps dampen the sound output. Finally, the 60-round magazine gives players the capability to take on more than one squad at a time, if needed.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: STANAG 60 Round

3) Cooper Carbine (Vanguard Assault Rifle)

The Cooper Carbine blueprint in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Cooper Carbine is a fairly powerful assault rifle that was released in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific. A recent buff has made this assault rifle viable not only in Caldera, but also in other maps and game modes. This weapon is great, both as a sniper support and as a primary weapon itself. In fact, its surprisingly quick firerate makes it feel almost like an SMG.

The loadout focuses on increasing the Cooper Carbine's long range effectiveness. The MX silencer muzzle, the M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel, and the Polymer Grip allow for steady recoil. The 9mm 60-round drum magazine makes sure that a player doesn't empty their magazines instantly.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: 22" Cooper Custom

22" Cooper Custom Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: Cooper 45W

Cooper 45W Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Icy Veins

Icy Veins Perk 2: Fully Loaded

2) STG-44 (Vanguard Assault Rifle)

The STG-44 with blueprint in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The STG-44 is a powerful assault rifle and one of the most picked weapons in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific, and not just in Caldera. The reason for its popularity is its high K/D ratio and the strong win rate that is observed when this weapon is equipped. It boasts similar stats in Vanguard as well.

The MX Silencer muzzle and the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic helps greatly with its overall recoil and range respectively. The VDD 760mm 05B barrel and the M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel boosts its accuracy further, making it quite a powerful weapon. To round it all off, the 50-round 7.62 Gorenko magazine with lengthened ammunition makes it more viable for longer engagements.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Vital

Vital Perk 2: On-Hand

1) NZ-41 (Vanguard Assault Rifle)

This NZ-41 blueprint comes with tracer rounds (Image via Activision)

As of the launch of Season 4, the NZ-41 is the best assault rifle in Warzone, according to wzranked.com, and even tops the STG-44 in both popularity and elimination potential statistics. Recent changes to this weapon has earned this weapon the top spot. With a high damage profile and firerate, this weapon is a must-have competitively.

At this point, the MX silencer is a must-have for any assault rifle, and even though the LOR Mk1 Burst barrel provides burst-fire, players are advised to use it in full-auto for maximum damage. The M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel, the Orbweaver E Pack stock, and the Polymer Grip minimizes this rifle's recoil. Utilizing the 'On-hand' perk alongside this weapon enables faster switching between equipment and this weapon for a superior performance on the field.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Barrel: LOR Mk1 Burst

LOR Mk1 Burst Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: Orbweaver E Pack

Orbweaver E Pack Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: On-Hand

Call of Duty @CallofDuty

100 Tiers of content to unlock

2 free weapons

3 Operator skins including Captain Butcher



Visit the Go all-in with the 'Mercenaries of Fortune' Battle Pass and reap the rewards:100 Tiers of content to unlock2 free weapons3 Operator skins including Captain ButcherVisit the #CODBlog for the spoils of intel: bit.ly/S4-BattlePass Go all-in with the 'Mercenaries of Fortune' Battle Pass and reap the rewards:💯 100 Tiers of content to unlock🔫 2 free weapons🔥 3 Operator skins including Captain ButcherVisit the #CODBlog for the spoils of intel: bit.ly/S4-BattlePass https://t.co/5GCuQp2HEy

Call of Duty Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' is live on both Warzone and Vanguard, and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far