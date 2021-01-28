Best ways to farm XP in Fortnite: How to quickly level up in Fortnite Season 5

Grinding for XP in Fortnite can be quite a task. Epic Games has made sure that it doesn't become too stressful for players to earn XP in Fortnite.

XP helps players progress through the battle pass in Fortnite. Progressing through levels unlocks skins and other cosmetic items for players to use in the game.

These cosmetic items, however, do not offer any added advantage in the game. Everything boils down to how skilled players are when it comes to Fortnite.

How to earn XP quickly in Fortnite Season 5

There are few ways in which players can earn XP in the game. Fortnite awards XP to players for surviving and eliminating other players. Raking up those eliminations and surviving the onslaught from enemies will earn players a good amount of XP.

#1 - XP Coins

Week seven in Fortnite Season 5 saw the return of the XP coins. Every week, there will be nine XP coins for players to track down in the game. Collecting all these coins will grant players a good chunk of XP.

At the time of writing this article, coins for week nine aren't available yet, but they should be available soon.

#2 - Weekly Quests

Weekly quests, also known as Epic Quests, are the new quests that Epic Games introduced in Fortnite this season. Players have a week to complete these quests. Completing these quests will grant players a good amount of XP and help them advance through the battle pass.

#3 - Legendary Quests

These quests have different levels to them. Most quests have approximately five levels required for completion. Players will be awarded with a good amount of XP on completion of the quests. These legendary quests are comparatively difficult; hence, completing them will take up some time.

#4 - Secret Quests

Secret quests are the rare quests in Fortnite. Secret quests are unlikely to be spotted at the same time. Players need to make some progression in-game to receive these quests. Completing these quests will also earn players a good deal of XP in Fortnite.