The best ways to level up and increase your Strength Icon in Sons of the Forest

The strength icon in Sons of the Forest is a valuable indicator of one of the most important vitals in the game. It denotes the physical strength of your character in the game, and maintaining it will be an integral part of it. Developers Endnight Games has adopted a dynamic system to keep things as authentic as possible.

The strength icon won’t be a fixed parameter and will change accordingly based on your in-game activities. Your strength will vary based on what activities you engage in and what types of food you consume. Your ultimate goal will be to improve the strength icon gradually.

There are many advantages of increased strength in Sons of the Forest, and you can adopt different improvement methods. Some show instant results, while others are for the long run. Knowing the correct strategies will be incredibly beneficial and will make your life easier in the game.

An improved strength icon in Sons of the Forest will allow you to achieve more deeds in an easier way

When you start Sons of the Forest, you’ll realize very soon that there are several important vitals to bother about. Endnight Games has implemented a system that reflects the needs of a human stuck on a remote island. Hence, you’ll need to engage in similar activities that someone requires to survive in the wild.

There are different types of activities you can engage in, and many of them are melee in nature. From chopping down trees to picking resources, many actions require physical strength. Engaging in melee actions is the most consistent way to improve your strength icon.

Any action done with a melee weapon qualifies under this and will directly contribute to increasing your strength. Remember that every melee action consumes stamina, and you have a limited pool of that. One of the best activities you can engage in is chopping down trees. This serves two purposes – it helps you to improve your strength and allows you to gather wood.

Another great way is to keep track of your calories, which increases based on the food you consume. A certain amount of calories will be required to gain the necessary amount of strength. This can be done by consuming food, regardless of nature or type. From berries to meat, having food items will help you to increase your in-game strength.

Keeping your hunger in check can be managed differently, and Sons of the Forest offers many options. You can trap animals for meat and consume them after cooking it. You can also grow vegetables with the help of planters, which is highly sustainable. Keep your food stocked, as they directly connect to your in-game strength and health.

An improved strength icon has multiple benefits in Sons of the Forest. It allows you to do more damage with your melee attacks and can allow you to dispose of the cannibals more effortlessly. Additionally, a greater strength also allows you to withstand greater amounts of damage as well. Hence, it will effectively make your survival easier and something you’ll want to focus on in your playthrough.

